Youngkin adviser says 2024 race is more than Trump, DeSantis





NEW YORK (AP) A top political adviser to Glenn Youngkin insisted Monday there was room for the Virginia governor to enter the Republican presidential primary a day after the aide said the campaign was a two-man race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Jeff Roe, a Youngkin strategist, told The Associated Press that his comments over the weekend on Fox News were not a signal of Youngkins’ intentions or future prospects.

The current field and current race show two strong candidates in the lead, but politics change and a year is a lifetime in politics, Roe said Monday.

He called Youngkin the unicorn of American politics, the first Republican in more than a decade to be elected governor of Virginia, and only a year after Trump lost there to Democrat Joe Biden by 10 percentage points.

If Youngkin decides to run for president, he will make a path for himself, Roe said. He doesn’t need a path created for him.

Youngkin was considered a potential presidential candidate, but repeatedly questioned whether he would run. In a separate interview on Fox News Channel on Sunday morning, Youngkin said he was very focused on Virginia, where the legislative session just ended and budget negotiations are underway.

My eyes right now are really on Virginia and we have a lot of good work to do here,” Youngkin said.

On the same network, Roe said during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday that the field of 2024 GOP candidates will be very narrow due to the strength of Trump and DeSantis and the impending rules of the Republican National Committee requiring candidates Demonstrate broad support by meeting donor and polling thresholds in order to participate in debates.

The reality is that it’s a two-way race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, Roe said.

Appearing to close the door, he added, there is simply no room for a third or fourth or even a fifth person in this race.

But he said on Monday he was not issuing any advice to Youngkin.

The governor makes his decisions based on his ability to win, his ability to make a difference and what his heart drives him to do, Roe said. He does not make such decisions based on politics or political consultants or hacks.

There is a time and a place to make decisions like this, he said.

Asked about Roes’ remarks, Youngkin’s political aide Becca Glover did not address them directly. Instead, she said: The governor is always flattered to have his name pop up in conversations about 2024, especially since he’s now a respected party leader, not just a new face.

Speculation about a possible offer from Youngkin began after he gained national attention by beating former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe in 2021.

He took other actions that added to the chatter, including traveling the country for other Republican gubernatorial candidates last year, hosting campaign-style political events within the state and hosting a private event. for leading donors.

An adviser to Youngkin confirmed he was scheduled to meet with Republican donors and political figures in New York this week. The meetings were first reported by The New York Times.

Youngkin is a wealthy former private equity executive who loaned $20 million to his 2021 campaign and has contacts in the business world he could tap into for campaign contributions.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Va., contributed to this report.

