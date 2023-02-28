Retired Pakistani army general arrested for inciting hatred against national institutions





A senior retired Pakistani army general was arrested early Monday morning for inciting public opposition to national institutions.

Lt. Gen. (Retired) Amjad Shoaib, a prominent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police at his residence in the federal capital after an initial information report ( FIR) was registered against him at Ramna Police Station on Sunday by Magistrate Owais Khan.

He was brought before a court in Islamabad which placed him in custody for three days. Police had requested his custody for seven days to investigate the charges.

The FIR is based on Section 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups, etc.) and 505 (statements leading to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the retired general incited the population to revolt against the institutions during a television interview.

In the complaint, it was said that retired general in an interview on BOL TV show Imran Khan Bol Kay Saathaired on Saturday made statements urging government officials and the opposition to fulfill their duties. governmental and legal functions.

The FIR quoted Shoaib as saying that the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) could not produce the desired results because only the people bore the pain and agony, while the narcissistic and shameless rulers sitting at the top didn’t give a damn. on this subject.

The magistrate said the retired army officer advised the PTI to come up with a strategy. For example, you can block people from going to government offices in Islamabad, FIR quoted Shoaib as saying.

Shoaib has been a regular face on Pakistani television talk shows for many years and best known for his controversial remarks.

He had already been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7 after claiming a meeting between the Pakistani Prime Minister and an Israeli team. However, he did not appear before the FIA ​​Cybercrimes Wing.

More than 80 workers, including six senior leaders, of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan were arrested on Wednesday following his move of mass arrests by the courts for what he called the violation of fundamental rights, abuse of the Constitution and economic collapse.

The party, however, claimed that between 500 and 700 workers and leaders were arrested by the Lahore police.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif replaced Khan as prime minister after the former politician-turned-cricketer was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Since then, Khan has been seeking an early election. The government rejected calls for a snap election, saying the vote would be held as scheduled later this year.

