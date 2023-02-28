Rupert Murdoch attacks Donald Trump and Fox commentators





Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said popular Fox News commentators endorsed Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, though Murdoch said he doubted it all. sequel to the conspiracy theory, according to a defamation lawsuit.

Some of our commentators approved of it, Murdoch said while being questioned under oath in a $1.6 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which included excerpts from the deposition in a filing filed on Monday.

About approving a stolen election? asked a lawyer.

Yes, said Murdoch. They approved.

Fox News is accused of helping to promote false claims that the voting machine maker hijacked millions of Trump’s electronic ballots as part of a vast conspiracy involving corrupt Democrats and foreign hackers, a assertion always praised by the former president and many of his allies.

Murdoch testified that he seriously doubted Trump’s conspiracy theory right away.

Is it fair to say that you seriously doubted any allegations of massive voter fraud? Murdoch was questioned by a Dominion lawyer.

Oh, yes, Murdoch said.

And you seriously doubted it from the start? he was asked.

Yes, replied Murdoch. I mean, we thought everything was getting better and better. I think that was shown when we announced Arizona. He was referring to when Fox declared Joe Biden the winner in the state on election night.

Murdoch’s testimony was partially disclosed by Denver-based Dominion in its response to Fox’s request for his favor without holding a trial, which is currently scheduled for April in Delaware state court. Dominion also asked the judge to rule in his favor without a trial.

The voting machine company argues that the depositions of Murdoch and others support its claim that Fox broadcast the defamatory allegations while recklessly knowing or ignoring the truth. An earlier Dominion filing cited text messages and emails to show that a slew of talent and on-air executives knew the theory was wrong.

Even so, Fox News continued to report on the conspiracy theory for weeks after the election, repeatedly hosting its biggest supporters, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell and longtime Trump attorney. Rudy Giuliani, among others.

extreme view

On Monday, Fox criticized the Dominions filing as an attempt to grab headlines rather than make valid legal arguments.

Their motion for summary judgment took an extreme and unsubstantiated view of libel law that would bar journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly vilify FOX for covering and commenting on a sitting president’s allegations of United States should be recognized for what it is: a flagrant violation of the First Amendment, Fox said.

Fox also argues that the text messages and emails cited in Dominions’ earlier filing do not support the case because the seemingly damning comments were not made by anyone whose statements were allegedly defamatory.

Dominion said the case should continue. Fox is asking the court to declare that it bears no legal responsibility for airing even the most gruesome allegations it knows to be false, as long as they are newsworthy, the voting machine maker says .

Viewing Biden Ads

In its Monday filing, Dominion said Murdoch was comfortable with Trump’s campaign, going so far as to give Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner access to confidential Fox information about Trump’s ads. Bidens, as well as debate strategy.

Even so, Murdoch refused to help Trump after Fox declared Biden the winner in Arizona, Dominion said.

My friend Jared Kushner called me saying: This is terrible, and I could hear Trump’s voice screaming in the background, Murdoch testified, according to the filing. And I said, Well, numbers are numbers.

When Fox called the election for Biden on Nov. 7, 2020, Rupert Murdoch lamented to his son, the co-chairman of Fox Corp. Lachlan Murdoch, that things could have been handled differently, according to the Dominions file.

We should and could have gone first, but at least being second saves us from a Trump outburst! said the elder Murdoch, according to the record.

Murdoch said in an email to New York Posts Col Allan a few days after the election that Giuliani had a terrible influence on Donald, and that half of what Trump said was bullshit and damaging.

weird phase

Paul Ryan, the former Speaker of the United States House who joined the Foxs board in 2019, texted Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch on December 6, 2020, about a month after the election, decrying the Trump’s behavior.

We’re entering a really weird phase where [Trump] actually convinced himself of this farce and will do more bizarre things to delegitimize the election, Ryan said, according to the Dominions filing.

On December 7, after receiving the text from Ryan, Rupert wrote to Lachlan: Call me later regarding Trump and Paul. Trump on Saturday sounded really crazy.

In January 2021, after Fox News was accused of helping start the Capitol Riot, Rupert Murdoch addressed internal concerns about the role of the networks, telling a Fox executive: Fox News very busy pivoting Us want to make Trump a non-person.

