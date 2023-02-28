Court rejects Imran Khan’s request to move hearing in Toshakhana case





A district and session court in Islamabad on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khans’ request to transfer Toshakhana’s reference hearing to the court complex.

Additional sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing in the case brought by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha.

The case concerns an attempted murder in connection with the protest organized after the Toshakhana dismissal order, in which former lawyers for prime ministers Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari appeared in court.

Awan told the court that Imran would travel to Islamabad on Tuesday. Moreover, an exception request to appear today was also filed in court, in which security measures were requested for Imran’s appearance in court tomorrow.

The PTI chiefs’ lawyer added that the Home Office said it feared Imran would be attacked, adding that there could be a suicide bombing against him during his appearance.

Awan then secured the appearance of the PTI leaders in court tomorrow.

He added that the prime minister, interior minister, inspector general and chief commissioner should take responsibility for Imrans’ security, adding that they will not accept responsibility for anyone below these. ranks.

During the hearing, the lawyers, on behalf of the plaintiff, requested the formation of a medical commission and declared that the bond is void if the person does not appear in court.

Ask the court to vacate Imrans bail, plaintiffs lawyers said, Imran Khan also appeared in Lahore High Court, isn’t that a court?

Angered by the request to transfer the hearing of the case, Judge Iqbal pointed out that this is the first time the court has been asked to move to another location.

The court must stay here, the court will not go anywhere, the judge said.

To this, the lawyer for the PTI chiefs replied that the former Prime Minister had been attacked earlier, adding that it is important to appear in court, but it is also important to save lives.

The court then inquired about the findings of the case. To this, the investigator replied that NADRA was unable to identify the accused.

Judge Iqbal further ordered the investigator to submit a written response regarding the findings and also ordered him to complete the investigation by tomorrow.

The District and Session Court, while issuing a verdict on various claims, denied Imran’s request to transfer the hearing of the Toshakhana case to the court complex.

