PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on March 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on March 11 in Mandya district. MP for Mysuru-Kodagu Pratap Simha confirmed the information to the media. It will link the state capital of Karnataka and the historic town of Mysuru in just 90 minutes.

The 143 km journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will be possible in just one and a half hours or less depending on the speed of the vehicle. The highway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at the Ring Road junction in Mysuru.

The highway project has two packages — the first goes from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta to Maddur taluk for about 56 km and the second connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru, 61 kilometers. The project costs more than 8,000 crore.

The National Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the toll charges for vehicles using the highway. Toll tax is collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll station for the first section of the highway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district.

After a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Ramanagara, it was decided to collect the toll from today morning.

The authority said cars will be charged 135 toll for a single trip, while 205 if they return the same day. It can increase up to 250 when the second section is open.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared a video on Twitter earlier which featured amazing drone footage of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and showcases the growth of India’s infrastructure. He claimed that the visuals are a powerful symbol of how India is building infrastructure to global standards.

