Social media posts misrepresent Trump and Biden’s records on child sex trafficking





In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order “on combating human trafficking and online child exploitation in the United States”.

Was his recognition of child sex trafficking historic? A recent Instagram post suggests so.

“Trump was the first president in United States history to acknowledge that children are being sold for sex in the United States,” the Feb. 26 post read. “On day two of his term, Biden reversed Trump’s executive order that helped fight child sex trafficking.”

This post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat fake news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram.)

A quick search online shows that Trump was not the first president to acknowledge child sex trafficking in the United States.

In September 2012, for example, then-President Barack Obama announced “efforts to combat human trafficking at home and abroad.”

During a speech that month, Obama said, “But despite all the progress we’ve made, the bitter truth is that trafficking continues here in the United States as well. It’s the incapable migrant worker to repay the debt to her trafficker The man, lured here with the promise of a job, his papers later confiscated, and forced to work endless hours in a kitchen The teenage girl, beaten, forced to walk the streets This shouldn’t happen in the United States of America.”

In 1998, then-President Bill Clinton issued a “Presidential Policy Statement on Action to Combat Violence Against Women and Trafficking in Women and Girls”, which his administration called “first presidential directive on the subject”.

During the Clinton administration, the US State Department participated in a project with Harvard University regarding “commercial sexual exploitation, including trafficking in women and children,” according to the agencies’ summary of initiatives. fight against the Clinton slave trade.

And the administration of then-President George W. Bush has touted its efforts to combat human trafficking, noting on the White House website that thousands of men, women and children are trafficked into the United States every year and are “recruited, transported or sold in every country”. forms of forced labor and servitude, including prostitution, sweatshops, domestic work, agriculture and child armies. Approximately 80% of trafficked persons are women and 70% of these female victims are trafficked for the sex industry.

President Joe Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021. Did he rescind Trump’s executive order against child sex trafficking on January 21, 2021?

During his first days in office, Biden revoked several executive orders issued by Trump, but reviewing the Federal Register, White House briefings on presidential actions, and news reports, we found none that went back to Biden. to rescind a Trump order to crack down on child sex trafficking.

Bridgette Carr, director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School, told The Associated Press in December that she was “not aware of any sex trafficking executive orders from ‘kids canceled by Biden’.

We assess claims that Trump was the first president to acknowledge child sex trafficking in the United States and that Biden revoked Trump’s executive order to combat it, False.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2023/feb/27/viral-image/social-media-posts-distort-trump-biden-child-sex-t/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos