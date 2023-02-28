Jokowi Says Kalimantan Industrial Park Will Become World’s Largest Green Industrial Zone





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Visit of President Joko Widodo Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia (KIPI) located at Bulungan Regency, North Kalimantan (Kaltara) on Tuesday (28/2/2023). According to the President, AEFIs will become green industrial zone (green industrial park) is the largest in the world. “It is green industrial park the biggest in the world and it is the future of Indonesia. Indonesia’s future is here,” he said. Jokowi as reported by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast. “If done well, everyone will flock here. Any industry related to green products will definitely look here,” he said. Also read: Government defends SKB 2 ministers after Jokowi highlights ban on construction of places of worship Jokowi said KIPI has an area of ​​13,000 hectares. The KIPI area is being prepared to accommodate a number of industries, including electric batteries, petrochemicals and aluminum. All of these industries, Jokowi said, should be supported by the use of green energy or hydroelectricity of the Kayan and Mentarang rivers in North Kalimantan. However, according to Jokowi, the above three industries will not immediately use green energy. Also Read: Visit Kaltara, Jokowi will visit Kalimantan Industrial Park First, there is a transition period. “So it’s not going straight to green energy, but there’s a transition. But hopefully with competitive forces like that, green energy, then the products being produced are also green products, that’s going to be the strength of the Indonesian industrial park region. In North Kalimantan,” Jokowi said. “I continue to follow its evolution day by day, month by month until it is really not missing a crumb. calendar what we define. I think if you look at the pitch, I saw on the pitch that there was no problem,” he said. He said the issue of land permits had been resolved.

