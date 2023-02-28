Politics
Altun: We never let go of the outstretched hand of friendship
In an interview with Kathimerini, Fahrettin Altun, one of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s closest aides, calls for meaningful and sincere dialogue with Greece, centered on fairness and in accordance with international law.
Altun, the Turkish president’s communications director, thanked Greece for its support after the devastating earthquakes on February 6. He rules out any idea of postponing the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14 and says Erdogan’s promise to create thousands of new homes to replace those destroyed by the earthquakes is realistic. He rejects accusations from opposition parties and many Turkish citizens that the state was ill-equipped to deal with the scale of the disaster and responds to criticism of Twitter being blocked in the hours following the tremors.
After the earthquakes, criticism was leveled at the state’s ability to cope with the situation, delays in distributing aid and launching search and rescue operations. We would like to know your point of view on the matter.
First, we need to understand the seriousness of the situation. We have experienced, about nine hours apart, the two largest earthquakes in Turkey since 1939. Both of these earthquakes were stronger than the one that hit the Marmara region in 1999. In addition, 11 of our provinces have been affected by this independently. Our nation has called these earthquakes the “disaster of the century”.
However, many people want to ignore both the extent of the disaster and the efforts and sacrifices of those who saved lives on the ground from the very beginning. Our State is exercising all its power to heal the wounds of earthquake survivors. . Our citizens are generous with their financial and in-kind donations to organizations that carry out relief actions, in particular (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) AFAD. In fact, during this difficult time, we have clearly demonstrated Turkey’s unity and integrity with its state and nation.
The opposition says that for the thousands of buildings destroyed, besides the contractors, the government and other officials are to blame. It should also be noted that no one resigned or was fired for this reason.
Currently, our government has no other priority than meeting the needs of our citizens and rebuilding our earthquake-affected cities. We refuse to make it a political issue.
We would like to hear your opinion on international aid. Greece sent a message of support from the first moment and a search and rescue team participated. The Greek Foreign Minister visited Antakya. Do you think this will open a new page in Turkish-Greek relations, as (Turkish Foreign Minister) Mr. (Mevlut) Cavusoglu said?
After the first major earthquake, Turkiye immediately requested international assistance, and as a result search and rescue teams from dozens of countries arrived. Greece was one of them. Of course, we are grateful to Greece and all the countries that supported us. Regarding our relations with Greece, we seek to maintain good relations with all our neighbours. It is common for states to sometimes disagree with each other. We must resolve these disagreements through meaningful and sincere dialogue centered on fairness and respect for international law. The Turkish nation has never abandoned the outstretched hand of friendship.
The question of the postponement of the elections in Turkey is in the news. Could this be possible? When will the elections take place?
It’s not on our agenda. Our top priority right now is to heal injuries as quickly as possible. The earthquake caused deaths and injuries. Our primary concern is to extend the compassionate hand of the state to the injured, to those who have lost loved ones, and to all of our citizens who have been affected by the earthquake. Obviously, our hearts are broken. Yet we will overcome these difficult times through the unity of the state and the nation.
What exactly happened with Twitter not working or working slowly for the first few hours after the earthquake?
In recent years, the fight against disinformation has become a top priority not only in Turkey but also around the world. In this regard, it is also discussed how global companies like Twitter should establish relationships with states. Following the earthquake, we discovered that many false alerts were posted on social networks. We are investigating whether this was done on purpose or whether internal and external forces attempted to sabotage search and rescue efforts. An administrative decision has therefore been taken. Twitter also acknowledged our concerns and took proactive steps to address them. The restrictions were lifted a few hours later.
It is reported that reconstruction in the affected areas will start in March. Is this a realistic promise? Some argue that it is a mistake to proceed without some preliminary steps or a study.
This is undoubtedly a realistic goal because the Republic of Turkey is a powerful state. He has an impressive ability. In fact, our country has constructed safe buildings and carried out massive projects across the world. More importantly, Turkiye has a strong leader as president. Unfortunately, some people think that criticizing every action taken by the government is political or intellectual. We cannot spend our time responding to their criticisms. We will immediately begin to heal the wounds, just as we did not let our fellow citizens suffer from previous disasters. We will provide our citizens with safe and quality housing.
