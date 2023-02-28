Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts ‘approved’ of Trump’s misrepresentations about 2020 election theft | American News





Fox Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch has admitted that some Fox News commentators endorsed false claims made by Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen – and that he didn’t try. to stop them.

The claims stem from an unsealed deposition Monday, which is part of a lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems.

Denver-based Dominion sells electronic voting hardware and software and is suing Fox News Network and its parent company Fox Corp for defamation.

Dominion says some Fox News employees deliberately amplified false claims made by Mr. Trump and his allies that the company’s machines changed votes in the election and that Fox gave them a platform to do so .

Lawyers for the company say Fox executives knew the network was broadcasting “lies” and had the power to stop it, but failed to do so.

In an excerpt of deposition, Mr. Murdoch is asked if he was aware that some of the network’s commentators, including Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, endorsed the false claims.

He replied, “Yes, they approved.”

Dominion also says the evidence shows a big gap between what was being broadcast and the doubts expressed by the hosts privately.

One of the channel’s most popular hosts, Tucker Carlson, for example, texted Nov. 16, 2020, saying, “(Trump’s attorney) Sidney Powell is lying” about having evidence of voter fraud. , according to a filing.

Mr Murdoch had expressed doubts about Dobbs, according to the Dominion filing, describing him as “an extremist” and calling for him to be fired weeks before the election.

He also expressed concern about Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was advising Mr Trump at the time.

The media mogul described Mr Giuliani as “an extreme partisan” with “poor” judgement.

Mr Murdoch was asked if he could have asked that Mr Powell and Mr Giuliani not be allowed to broadcast and he replied: ‘I could have, but I didn’t.’

Fox Corp lawyers said Mr Murdoch testified he never discussed Dominion or voter fraud with any of the accused hosts.

Dominion had produced “no evidence” that the leaders had any role in creating or publishing the statements, they added.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Fox News said Fox News aired responses from voting technology companies denying claims by Mr. Trump and his supporters.

