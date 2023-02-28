Politics
Xi Jinping doubts success of Taiwan invasion: CIA chief
CIA director William Burns said Beijing doubts its potential invasion of Taiwan will succeed, with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine adding to those concerns.
In an interview with SCSOn Sunday, Burns was asked whether China would engage in an outright invasion or seek to slowly strangle Taiwan’s democracy.
I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion,” he said. “I think as they looked at Putin’s experience in Ukraine, that probably reinforced some of those doubts as well.”
The CIA director noted that the risk of China using force against Taiwan will continue to increase in this decade, extending into the next decade as well.
This is obviously something that we are monitoring very, very carefully.
China has not accepted Taiwan as an independent democracy and has repeatedly indicated its intention to annex the island, even using force if necessary.
Under an agreement between Taiwan and the United States, Washington pledged to help Taipei maintain the island’s defenses.
China invades Taiwan
The possibility of China invading Taiwan was raised by the Biden administration in October when Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an event that Beijing is looking to move against Taiwan in a much quicker time frame.
In 1979, the United States ended official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, accepting Beijing’s One China policy. However, Washington maintained close ties with Taipei. US policies have allowed Taiwan to prosper, Blinken said. But in recent years, there has been a shift in Beijing’s approach to Taiwan.
If peaceful means don’t work, then [Beijing] would employ coercive means and possibly, if coercive means do not work, perhaps forceful means to achieve his goals. And that is what deeply disrupts the status quo and creates huge tensions,” Blinken said.
On Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said she intended to boost military exchanges with the United States in the face of continued provocations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
In May last year, President Joe Biden said Washington would defend Taiwan in case China attacked the island. However, the United States’ recognition of the “one China” policy remains unchanged.
Although the United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and has sworn not to unilaterally defend the islands’ independence, it is legally bound by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 to supply Taiwan with the weapons necessary for self-defense.
Great evil of the annexation of Taiwan
During his speech at the Heritage Foundation on Feb. 16, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), warned that U.S. actions in Ukraine were directly affecting the ability of the United States to project force elsewhere, particularly deterring China in the Pacific.
When we pour our military might on Ukraine, that decision has a price. Therefore, we cannot meet Ukrainian, Taiwanese military requirements and our own military needs at the same time for the foreseeable future. In other words, we can’t do it all, he said. China is now in a position to strike with overwhelming force and take over Taiwan.
China’s conquest of Taiwan would mean that Americans would face a terrifying new reality. Hawley predicts potential product shortages, from medicine to consumer electronics. China can exploit the trading system to its advantage, he said.
A recent tabletop war game conducted by Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation showed that Taiwan and its allies could eventually win the conflict, but at a high cost to all parties. Nikkei Asia reported.
While the war game saw more than 40,000 Chinese soldiers killed or wounded, American casualties were estimated at 10,700, and Taiwan saw 13,000 soldiers wounded or dead.
Aldgra Fredly contributed to this report.
From The old times
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
