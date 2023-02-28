Imran Khan obtains bail in two separate cases – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan traveled from Lahore to Islamabad by highway on Tuesday instead of a helicopter to attend court proceedings in four different cases.

Imran Khan arrived in the federal capital from Lahore in a motorcade accompanied by many party workers. Along the way, PTI activists hosted their leader at various locations.

The trip was marked by cheering scenes as supporters cheered and waved PTI flags.

They also accompanied him to court.

A minor disturbance was reported in the federal capital as district administration officials and PTI workers got into a fight.

PTI workers removed barricades and barbed wire that had been erected to prevent unrelated persons from entering the court premises.

Another case of brawling was reported outside Imran Khans Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, where the district administration removed the barriers.

Imran Khan has been ordered by the court to appear physically in a prohibited finance case, where a decision on his bail application is also expected to be announced.

The PTI Chairman’s bail request will be heard by Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), where he is expected to apply for bail before his arrest.

Earlier, the ATC rejected Imran Khan’s bail request due to his non-appearance.

Read: Imran Khan’s indictment in Toshakhana reference postponed yet again

The decision on charging Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case is also expected to be finalized on the same day.

In addition, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Imran Khan regarding the case filed against him for protesting outside and sabotaging the ECP office.

The court had ordered Imran Khan to ensure his presence during the legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened on the roads leading to the court, and a large contingent of police are deployed outside the court upon Imran Khan’s arrival while the road to the court complex has been closed to the public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/40028408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos