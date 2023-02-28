– To hell with the Americans!





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not sit idly by after stepping down last year. Today, he is accused of creating a diplomatic row with US President Joe Biden, after he burst into hell with Americans over the weekend! (fuck the Americans!) in a heated moment in the House of Commons, according to The Independent. Johnson’s outburst came after he was asked to support outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and proposed EU measures to address Brexit and Northern Ireland issues. The measures are supported by Biden. Johnson was not interested in that and made the outburst during an exchange of words with his former justice minister, Sir Robert Buckland. Lecturer Prime Minister Sunak’s supporters are reacting strongly and believe that Johnson is trying to sabotage the deal with Northern Ireland out of bad will. There’s also speculation as to whether the 58-year-old’s rapping may put a damper on his lucrative speaking career in the US:

DISAGREE: US President Joe Biden backs Rishi Sunak’s proposed measures to resolve Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit mess. Johnson no. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/NTB

In November he received 227,000 pounds – NOK 2.8 million – for a speech outside a bank in New York, and is in talks to secure further such appearances. But if he is seen as anti-American, all of that is in jeopardy. Former British Ambassador to the United States, Sir Peter Westmacott, believes Johnson’s use of words and behavior towards Sunak is way beyond the bounds. Westmacott thinks he’s making life difficult for the incumbent prime minister by insulting our closest ally. – Boris Johnson never accepted that President Biden was an Irish-American Catholic deeply committed to Ireland, writes the former ambassador in a comment in The Independent. Sensitive description possible All in all, it’s highly possible that Biden will cross the Atlantic to be with the 25th anniversary Good Friday Agreements – the peace accord between the British and Irish governments of 1998. Westmacott writes that Sunak would never consider jeopardizing American goodwill in the face of such a message. – THREAT: In a new documentary, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recounts a special phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reporter: Hvard TL Knutsen. Video: Brook Lapping/BBC

– It would help if his predecessor stopped making difficult work impossible, notes the former ambassador. Some parliamentarians present argue that too bad for the Americans, the remark fell into a jovial exchange between Johnson and Buckland, who were seated next to each other in the room, and was misunderstood. Others are less understanding, recalling Johnson as foreign secretary in 2018 at a reception, said to hell with business!. – When you say to hell with business and to hell with Americans, you might as well stop being a conservative politician and go to hell with yourself, notes an anonymous Tory squatter and former government official.

