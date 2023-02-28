Arizona Republicans disavow allegations of grand corruption





PHOENIX (AP) Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature has for years entertained a slew of unsubstantiated theories about fraudsters manipulating election results since Donald Trump’s 2020 loss.

But lawmakers reached a limit of what they will tolerate last week, when an all-day hearing on the election ended with a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and civil servants of having accepted bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.

Republican leaders rushed Monday to distance themselves from the claims after they caught fire over the weekend on social media, where accounts that regularly share unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud have largely covered them. It was embarrassing for a voter fraud movement that has mostly found a sympathetic, or at least tolerant, ear among Arizona’s legislative Republicans.

House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate Speaker Warren Petersen, both Republicans, blamed the presentation on Rep. Liz Harris, a newly elected Republican who ran a door-to-door campaign seeking evidence of fraud after the 2020 election. His effort caught the attention of the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, which warned of possible voter intimidation.

What should have been a joint hearing to examine common-sense electoral reforms turned into shameful fringe theater, Toma said in a statement Monday. I am not alone in believing that it was irresponsible and poor judgment on the part of Ms. Harris to invite a person to present unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations in a legislative forum.

Harris did not respond to a request for comment.

Republican lawmakers in Arizona have given wide leeway to people claiming to be election experts to share unsubstantiated or refuted claims in Capitol hearings. They are widely shared by right-wing media personalities and carry the imprimatur of official legislative procedure.

Last week’s hearing was just the latest in a series of similar events since the turn of the year, despite being the first to face such widespread backlash.

The focus on election conspiracies has persisted despite the beatings Republicans suffered in last year’s election. The GOP was barred from high state office after voters rejected Republicans who promoted campaign lies.

Yet the ranks of Holocaust deniers in the Legislature grew as moderate Republicans refused to run for office or lost the GOP primaries.

Petersen, the Senate Speaker, said he agreed to allow a controversial hearing last week at the request of Harris and Toma, adding that Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli asked to review the documents before they presented, but had not been made aware of the corruption allegations.

I assure you that had he known of the report, he would not have allowed it to be included,” Petersen said in a statement. This was certainly not the appropriate place to make such allegations, nor to assess the credibility of such statements.

Even Senator Wendy Rogers, who is deeply entangled in the national movement to stop the theft of Trump supporters who claim the election was rigged and refused to back down when she was censured by the Senate last year. , backtracked this time.

To our knowledge, none of those named have been charged, prosecuted or convicted, Rogers said in a statement late Sunday. Rogers is chairman of the Senate Elections Committee.

The allegations came at the end of a day-long hearing of the State House and Senate Elections Committees, which Democrats boycotted. They were offered in a 40-minute presentation by Jacqueline Breger, a Scottsdale insurance agent, who attributed them to a report written by John Thaler, who she said was a lawyer with a background in fraud investigations .

Thaler alleged, without reliable evidence, that two women working for the Sinaloa Cartel used fraudulent mortgage documents to launder money to a wide range of government officials, Republicans and Democrats. Online sleuths discovered that the women Thaler accused of facilitating the fraud were his ex-wife and his mother.

Thaler has a habit of filing lawsuits accusing them of carrying out large-scale conspiracies. Last year, a federal judge dismissed one of his lawsuits, calling it a delusional and fantastical tale.

Thaler responded to a request for comment with an email questioning Tomas’ ethics.

President Toma is unable to comment regarding (sic) the findings related to election integrity or in what forum they should be presented, Thaler wrote.

