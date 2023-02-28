Trump Blasts Fox NewsAgainFor Promoting DeSantis So Hard And So Much





Topline

Former President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Fox News and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday, saying the right-wing network barely reported on its own poll that found Trump well ahead of the former political ally. of DeSantisTrumps in a hypothetical 2024 presidential game.

New kid in town: Former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News for promoting Florida Governor Ron… [+] DeSantis “so hard and so much.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump called out the cable news network on his Truth Social social media platform, saying the network was promoting Ron [DeSantis] so hard and so much that there isn’t much time for real news.

Trump claimed the poll that was released Sunday morning and found Trump with a 15-point lead over DeSantis among GOP primary voters indicates he’s crushing DeSantis, but Fox will barely show it, writing on Truth Social: N isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network that wants to do well, and make a fortune on top of that? FAKE NEWS!

In fact, Fox News mentioned the poll at least twice on air Sunday, including on the Fox News Sunday networks interview show, which also airs nationwide on the Fox Broadcast Network and the media review show MediaBuzz.

Trump’s comments are his latest criticism of Fox News in recent months, following his criticism of the cable news giant as the RINO network (Republican in name only), after court documents revealed that the hosts and executives privately doubted Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

It’s also his latest attack on DeSantis, who is widely believed to be eyeing a presidential run in 2024, dubbing him Ron DeSanctimonious, taking credit for DeSantis’ rise to the national spotlight after his re-election last fall. , and in one case sharing a post that claimed (without proof) he treated high school girls with alcohol while working as a teacher at a private school.

Large number

43%. That’s the percentage of Republican primary voters polled in the Fox News poll between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22 who said they would vote for Trump in next year’s primaries. Some 28% of those polled said they would support DeSantis, while 7% said they supported former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy earlier this month. Another 7% said they would back former Vice President Mike Pence, 2% supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and 2% backing former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who led the House committee investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising. .

Contra

Trump has distanced himself from DeSantis, a former political ally, amid growing speculation that he plans to challenge Trump in the 2024 GOP primaries, and as the Florida governor polls higher than Trump in some surveys. A Morning Consult poll released earlier this month found Trump would lose to President Joe Biden by three percentage points in a hypothetical 2024 election, although DeSantis and Biden are tied in a one-on-one clash. -head. A USAToday/Suffolk University poll conducted in December also found that DeSantis had a double-digit advantage over Trump among GOP voters, with 56% backing DeSantis over Trumps 33%.

Key Context

Trump has launched a series of attacks on Fox News in recent months, though this is far from his first criticism of the network. Trump slammed Foxs polling team in October 2019 after a poll found 51% of voters backed his impeachment and impeachment, arguing he had NEVER had a good Fox News poll since he had announced its first presidential election and that Fox News was very different than it was in the good old days. Last week, he dubbed Fox News the RINO Network following the release of court documents in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News that showed hosts and executives of the networks have privately dismissed Trump’s baseless theory of 2020 voter fraud in text messages and emails, despite repeated calls. guests who promoted the theory on television. Trump also slammed the network after it covered a speech by DeSantis last week on the same day as a Trump-hosted campaign event in Florida, which he said was much bigger. He also claimed that Fox had recently fallen in the ratings, despite the network being the most-watched cable network for seven straight years, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.

What we don’t know

If the $1.6 billion libel lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems will go to trial. Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems have filed motions for summary judgment, seeking a court ruling in the event a settlement is not reached and goes to trial. The case had been set for trial in April in Delaware.

Further reading

DeSantis more popular than Trump among these key groups before 2024, poll finds (Forbes)

Trump blasts Ron DeSantis and Fox News as conservative outlets blame him for midterm results (Forbes)

DeSantis overtakes Trump among GOP by double-digit margins, poll finds (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2023/02/27/trump-blasts-fox-news-again-for-promoting-desantis-so-hard-and-so-much/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos