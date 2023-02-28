In Karnataka, PM Modi tears up Congress for ‘insulting’ Kharge party leader





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused Congress of disrespecting Karnataka, while alleging that its chairman Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the state, was insulted by the party during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh. He said Kharge had been insulted and scorned by the party, in favor of a “family”, apparently pointing to the Nehru-Gandhi family, despite the Congress leader’s seniority and age. “I want to remind you how Congress hates Karnataka. Insulting the leaders of Karnataka is part of the old Congress culture. Whatever Congress family feels troubled, the disrespect starts in that party. History bears witness to the insult inflicted on leaders such as S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil in front of the family. Everyone in Karnataka knows that,” Modi said. Addressing a massive gathering, he once again said another Karnataka leader had been insulted by family loyalists. Read | ‘PM has become a tourist,’ Congress says as Modi visits Karnataka “I have great respect for Mallikarjun Kharge, a son of this country, who has about 50 years of parliamentary or legislative experience. He tried to do everything he could in the service of the people. But I was sad to see how Kharge, who is the chairman of the party and an elder, was treated during the Congress session in Chhattisgarh,” the prime minister said. “The weather was hot, everyone was standing there feeling that the heat was natural, but in this heat, the luck of the umbrella shade was not there for Kharge who is the leader of Congress and the eldest. The shadow of the umbrella was for someone standing next to him. It shows that Kharge is president of Congress just for fun, and looking at the way he is treated, everyone can see and understand to whom belongs the remote,” he added. The Prime Minister was speaking after releasing the 13th tranche of funds worth over Rs 16,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme for beneficiaries across the country and laying the foundation stone and devoting to the nation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore here. Noting that several political parties in the country are in the grip of dynastic politics, Modi said, “We have to free the country from these clutches. The people of Karnataka should be wary of parties like Congress.” He claimed that the “people in Congress” are so disappointed that they feel that until Modi is alive there is nothing they can do. “So everyone is saying and shouting ‘Marja Modi, Marja Modi’ (Modi die, Modi die), some people are even busy digging ‘kabr’ (grave). They are saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’ (Modi your grave will be dug)… but the country says “Modi tera kamal khilega” (Modi your lotus will bloom).” Assembly elections are scheduled in Karnataka in May.

