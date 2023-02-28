A Department of Energy bomb report should conclude that COVID-19 was more likely to have originated in a lab than other scenarios could strain relations between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Relations between the two nations and their respective leaders have been fraying for years, with the DOE report being the latest tear in the fabric.

The origin of the new coronavirus is a scientific question and should not be politicized, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Monday, repeating a line the country’s leaders have repeatedly used during discussions about the origins of the virus.

The DOE, apparently acting on new information, changed its stance on the virus from neutral to believing with “low confidence” that a lab leak is the most likely origin of the pandemic. The Energy Department joins the FBI in its conclusion, while four other agencies believe COVID-19 is most likely derived from natural transmission. Two agencies, including the CIA, did not reach a definitive conclusion, according to the report.

But the report caused a stir in Washington, where Republicans notably called for greater action by the Biden administration.

For years, Anthony Fauci and Biden officials called it a conspiracy.” tweeted Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). Republican strategist John Feehery pointed the finger at “the entire left-wing cultural class” for covering up any discussion of the lab leak.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) called on the White House to concur with the DOE’s finding and “hold the CCP accountable.”

I requested a full and thorough briefing from the [Biden] administration on this report and the evidence supporting it, McCaul said in a report.

Administration officials defended Biden during Monday’s White House press briefing.

National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said Biden prioritized uncovering the origins of the virus when he took office and the president pressed Xi about it when the two men met in bali.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered a hearty defense of former National Institutes of Health director Anthony Fauci, who argued for a natural origin of the pandemic and faced to his own accusations obstruction of origins.

She and Kirby stressed that there was no consensus on the issue. Nonetheless, the incident is likely to further strain US-China relations, which have soured since the beginning of this month.

A Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the United States on February 1 and shot down three days later, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a diplomatic trip to Beijing.

Blinked later said China offered “no apologies” for the surveillance balloon.

Chinese officials have argued in the past that COVID-19 begin in the United States, while Biden has largely kept Trump-era tariffs on the country in place.

China came up against reports last week that it was planning to send lethal aid to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Biden himself weighed in with a warning for Xi.

“I had a long conversation with Xi about this over the summer,” Biden said Friday. “And I said, ‘Look, that’s not a threat. It’s just a statement. When, in fact, the Europeans saw what was happening and the Americans saw what was happening in Russia in Europe, guess what? Six hundred companies withdrew. LEFT.'”

Any perception that China was helping Russia could result in a significant loss of investment from the Western world, Biden added.

“I would just keep an eye on that,” he said.

Andrew Noymer, a professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine, warned that the lab leak theory usually refers to a lab accident, not a deliberate release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Nevertheless, he has interrogates whether the ball incident played a role in the timing of the new DOE report.

Questions were also asked, including by a reporter at Monday’s press conference, about the gain-of-function research done at the Wuhan lab and its funding US grants. Noymer said there could be a soft diplomatic upside to collaborating with China on the research, which would also be lost if it stopped.

“It has been speculated that the reason we give subsidies to China is to give us some leverage in order to understand what they are doing,” he said. “If we’re not partnering with them at all, then there’s no reason for them to share anything.”

Chinese authorities have not cooperated with efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19, meaning we may never know for sure how the virus started. But the DOE report represents a marked shift in US government thinking.

“The direction points to the lab leak in this latest estimate,” Noymer said. “That doesn’t mean the compass needle could be pointing anywhere. It says it’s pointing to a lab leak, but we’re not sure. I think that’s an important development .”