Fact check: Did Donald Trump send 13-year-old drinking water to eastern Palestine?





Claims are circulating online that Donald Trump sent bottles of 13-year-old drinking water to citizens of East Palestine, Ohio, after a train carrying toxic chemicals was derailed earlier this month.

These claims are false. Trump actually sent bottles of his own brand of water to eastern Palestine, but they are from a different Trump brand than the claims cite.

The false claims feature a photo of Trump Ice drinking water which ceased production in 2010. Instead, they are bottles of Trump spring water.

Trump spoke at a Feb. 22 event at a fire station in eastern Palestine where he promised thousands of bottles of Trump water, in fact most of it.

Trump in E. Palestine: brought thousands of bottles of water – Trump Water, actually. The biggest part. Some of them, we had to go to a much lower water quality. You want to get those Trump bottles. pic.twitter.com/Y6UITcgGrz

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2023

After the speech, photos began circulating online of a yellow Trump ice water crate with captions suggesting the crate belonged to a shipment brought to eastern Palestine. However, the image has been digitally altered to make the water in the bottles appear yellow. The original photo was taken in 2015 and depicts a case of Trump Ice sent to Senator Marco Rubio by Trump as a prank during the 2016 race for the Republican presidential nomination. Authentic photos taken by Reuters of bottles of Trump spring water that were actually brought to eastern Palestine can be viewed here and here.

