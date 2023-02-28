Politics
The new Brexit deal is the best Britain could hope for. Support him
BTHERE WAS will always be problematic for Northern Ireland, since it has the United Kingdoms only land border with the EU. All parties agreed that restoring a rigid north-south border with customs controls risked upsetting the peace process that culminated in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Yet if Britain left the EUFor the single market and the customs union, there had to be a border somewhere.
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal chose to take Britain out of the single market and the customs union, but in fact left Northern Ireland in both. This required an east-west boundary in the Irish Sea, even though Mr Johnson claimed otherwise. When controls were duly imposed, he was quick to disavow his agreement. He later introduced a parliamentary bill to allow the government to tear up parts of the treaty protocol that created the border.
It falls to Mr Johnson’s successor, Rishi Sunak, to sort out this mess. Him and the EU were reasonably pragmatic. The Windsor framework agreed this week with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, simplifies border controls required by the protocol. A system of green lanes and trusted traders will minimize checks on goods that are unlikely to enter the EU single market, aided by the granting EU officials have access to trade data in real time. And an advisory mechanism will give an emergency brake on the application of future changes to single market rules in Northern Ireland.
Because the agreement eliminates unnecessary checks, it will be welcomed by many businesses and ordinary voters in the province. Yet the Brexit ideologues of the Conservative Party, as well as the Democratic Unionist Party (trick), are unhappy because Mr Sunak won no changes to the treaty text on the protocols and conceded that the European Court of Justice, the ultimate arbiter of single market rules, will retain some jurisdiction in Northern Ireland . He will also drop the bill for tearing up the protocol.
Both groups of opponents should reconsider. diehard tory deputyPeople who are against Mr. Sunak’s deal have not offered a serious alternative. Sticking to the status quo is unsatisfactory as it severely disrupts trade and could trigger new disputes. To persist with the bill allowing the unilateral repudiation of the protocol would violate international law and further inflame the already poisonous relationship with the EU. A resumption of infighting over Brexit would seriously damage Mr Sunak’s government, hampering the Tories’ already weak electoral chances.
It’s harder to please Doublebecause it is fair to complain that the protocol erects barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UNITED KINGDOM. This gave the trick the excuse he needed to boycott Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive. However, it should be remembered that Brexit, that the trick supported, was rejected by a majority in Northern Ireland. Most voters also support a more effective protocol that could give Northern Ireland unfettered access to both the EU And United Kingdom markets. Mr. Sunaks’ agreement may not give the trick whatever he wants. And it could be improved by a future Labor government: the party has promised to secure a veterinary agreement with the EU this would further reduce sensitive food controls. But if the trick rejects the deal, he won’t be offered a better one. He should therefore accept it as the best currently available. It could also pave the way for his eventual return to the power-sharing executive, which Northern Ireland badly needs.
A new international start
There are broader geopolitical reasons to welcome the Windsor framework. It paves the way for a considerable improvement uk me reports. This would allow Britain to become an associate member of the EUs Horizon research program. It should strengthen cooperation on security and foreign policy, which matters more since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Better relations with France could strengthen bilateral cooperation to deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats. And the deal would do much to mend Britain’s relationship with America, whose president cares deeply about peace in Northern Ireland. When deputys vote on the deal, they should support it.
