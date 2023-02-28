Jimmy Kimmel hits back at report that Trump White House pressured Disney to censor his jokes





Former President Donald Trump pressured Disney to suppress late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show, according to Rolling Stone.

Trump in early 2018 was “so upset with Kimmel’s comedic jabs that he ordered his White House staff to call one of Disney’s most senior executives in Washington, D.C., to complain and demand a action,” according to the report.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, which airs “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Trump aides made at least two separate phone calls at the time to convey “the seriousness of his fury with Kimmel,” former administration officials told the outlet. Aides pushed Disney to ‘police’ Kimmel and said Trump felt Kimmel had been ‘very dishonest and had done things that [Trump] reportedly once filed a complaint,” a former official told Rolling Stone.

Former Disney lobbyist Richard Bates was one of the targets of the failed White House campaign to censor Kimmel.

Word of the pressure campaign spread, and other administration officials who had nothing to do with it began to hear from their contacts at Disney who expressed confusion over the demands.

“At least one call has been made to Disney [that I know of]”, said a third former manager at the outlet. “I don’t know whose[m], but it happened. Nobody thought it was going to change anything, but DJT was focused on it, so we had to do something. He was doing something, mainly, to tell [Trump]’Hey, we did that.'”

Kimmel mocked the report on Twitter, calling it “another perfect call” in reference to Trump’s defense of calls that have put him in legal jeopardy in the past.

The report highlights Trump’s efforts to use the power of the White House to target his critics and late-night hosts.

In 2017, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai launched an investigation into CBS host Stephen Colbert after he mocked Trump during a monologue. Pai, who was appointed by Trump, suggested Colbert’s remarks were “obscene” and vowed to take “appropriate action”. The FCC ultimately took no action despite announcing that it had received thousands of complaints about the show.

Trump at the time raged at Colbert, saying his 2015 appearance on his program was “the highest rating he’s ever had.”

“You see a talentless guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he’s saying,” he told Time in 2017. “And what he’s saying is dirty. And you have kids watching. And that only strengthens my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way, they were going to take him off TV, and then he started to attack me and he started to get better, but his show was dying.

