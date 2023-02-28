Lukashenko on Xi Jinping and his role in China’s transformation





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the SCO summit in Samarkand. File photo

MINSK, Feb. 28 (BelTA) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about his attitude towards the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and his role in the country’s development during an interview with Chinese media, BelTA learned. . “I have been to China several times. I will be happy to visit China again soon and meet the leaders of the People’s Republic of China, especially my old friend Xi Jinping. [the state visit of the Belarusian president to China is scheduled for 28 February – 2 March], said the Belarusian leader. According to him, Xi Jinping is very intelligent, wise, creative, modern, and the Chinese people made the right decision by electing him for another term as the leader of the PRC. The development of China under the leadership of Xi Jinping (and in particular his ideas on the need for world peace) will ensure the continued normal development of the entire planet, Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced of this. “I had the honor of working with Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao. I knew these leaders. They were worthy sons of the Chinese people,” the president said. They did everything to strengthen China, to put it on the path to great power. They were very careful, careful. They recognized the United States of America as the only power in the world, a world leader. Xi Jinping is different. Xi Jinping has done a lot to make China what it is. China has become great. This is Xi Jinping’s greatest achievement. He did not reject the ideas of Mao Zendong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin or Hu Jintao. He adopted all the best from them and introduced something new (this is his peculiarity, he is a new type of leader), created a powerful foundation for the development of Chinese society and the state , on which you actually built a new China . This is Xi Jinping’s greatest achievement, and the Chinese people will appreciate it later,” Xi said. Moreover, Xi Jinping succeeded in changing the character of the Chinese people, known for their calm and determination. “He gave an acceleration. He understood that life was changing, the speeds were huge and if you didn’t accelerate but just sit quietly waiting for something, you might be late. It was the intuitive feeling of Xi Jinping that the slow and measured way of doing things inherent to the Chinese people needed to change. It is worth a lot. Things had to speed up. He felt it and he is leading the Chinese people on this path very quickly. president assured. “I think that in the next five years, China will become the first world power. Today, China knows who wants to contain it, to immobilize it. It is impossible”, continued Alexander Lukashenko. “No one can contain China today, or stop it.”

