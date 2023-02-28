PM Modi: Inauguration of Shivamogga Airport: PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka | India News







Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme launched by the Center in 2019, all landowning farming families nationwide receive income assistance of Rs 6,000 in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months.

Over Rs 2.2 lakh crore has already been disbursed to more than 11 million landowning farming families across the country since the launch of PM-Kisan in February 2019.

The 11th and 12th installments of funds for the current fiscal year were released in May and October last year. “The PM-Kisan program has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest installment will further increase their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector,” the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

All landowning farming families in the country are eligible under the program, subject to certain exclusion criteria. The program has also benefited over three crore women who have collectively received over Rs 53,600 crore in funds over the past four years.

The ministry said PM-Kisan funds had boosted rural economic growth, eased credit constraints for farmers and boosted agricultural investment.

“It also increased the risk-taking capacity of farmers, which led to more productive investments. According to IFPRI, PM-Kisan funds help beneficiaries meet their agricultural needs and other expenses like education, medical care and marriage,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a grand roadshow in the district headquarters town, greeting large numbers of cheering crowds, who had lined up on both sides of the road.

Earlier in the day, the PM also inaugurated shivamogga Karnataka Airport.

Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister. The new airport was developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The airport’s passenger terminal can accommodate 300 passengers per hour.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other nearby areas of Malnad in Karnataka, officials said.

“Shivamogga Airport will dramatically increase connectivity”, Means PM said.

