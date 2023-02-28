The inevitable and imminent Trump-DeSantis war





Comment this story

Comment

So far, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) has treated former President Donald Trump’s beards like just about every other Republican: largely ignoring them outright, and at other moments by responding obliquely, so as not to sting the bear (and bear supporters). And his new book is light on anything that could be considered criticism of Trump.

But the Trump-DeSantis battle is brewing. Indeed, assuming DeSantis actually races, the race between them is staged like few before, in a way that practically demands this kind of head-to-head confrontation.

This is true for several reasons.

The first is that, historically speaking, both candidates are doing exceptionally well at this early stage in the presidential race, as New York Timess Nate Cohn notes. The share of the vote each of them garners in early polls (DeSantis around 30% and Trump around 40%) is proportional to a strong majority of potential presidential candidates in the modern era.

Despite all the derision aimed at early polls and with the caveat that it is not completely predictive (see: Rudy Giuliani 2008), it has proven to be a very good indicator of where the battles for the nomination end. And the two candidates have reached this threshold.

The practical implication of all this: Right now it’s a two-candidate race with little modern precedent.

I was really shocked by this graph.

I assumed that early support for presidential candidates was often irrelevant, as it was for, say, Guiliani in 2008.

Totally false. Early polling leaders at this point in the cycle “have won the nomination the most times in the modern primary era.” pic.twitter.com/Fwx0arKyAI

— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) February 22, 2023

The second reason is that there is a ton of overlap between their support bases.

A Fox News poll released Sunday addresses this dynamic. It shows Trump leading DeSantis 43% to 28% in a crowded field. But it went further than most polls, in that it asked what people’s second choice was.

And for Trump and DeSantis, the other was their constituents’ second choice. 42% of DeSantis first voters chose Trump second, and 34% of Trump first voters chose DeSantis second.

Thus, nearly 6 in 10 voters made Trump their first or second choice, and a slight majority did the same for DeSantis. In each case, more than two-thirds of their second-choice voters choose the other first.

This not only means they are the biggest contenders for the nomination; They also cannibalize each other’s potential support bases, in a way that reinforces the utility of knocking the other guy down a few pegs. If one of them sinks the other, the winners’ path to the nomination would be basically clear, at least as things stand.

From Palm Beach to Staten Island, DeSantis is making strides in 2024 into Trump territory

A third reason is that Trump, in particular, can’t let DeSantis stick around.

Much has been written about the 2016 GOP primary and how wrong it was to think Trump could lose if the field was narrowed to two candidates. This race theory made sense on paper, but even polls and studies from early 2016 suggested it was grossly oversimplified that Trump was well positioned even in a two-candidate race.

The 2024 primary is going very differently. Because of DeSantiss’ strength, many pollsters made the unorthodox decision to repeatedly test a one-on-one run. And pretty much every time, DeSantis does significantly better against Trump and sometimes leads.

This, of course, is very much related to the fact that he is the second choice for many Trump voters. But if you’re Trump, that means you simply can’t let DeSantis monopolize the non-Trump lane: inasmuch as DeSantis continues to look like the most (or even the only credible) Trump alternative as time goes on. as the race progresses, and voters in the market for an alternative coalesce behind him), this is very bad news for Trump.

It would be much more productive for Trump if DeSantis probed much closer to the other candidates, increasing the possibility of them sticking around and the field remaining crowded during the actual vote.

(A recent Quinnipiac University poll hit that momentum too: It polled a crowded field with more than a dozen names, then narrowed the race down to just four candidates: Trump, DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. In the smaller field, Trump won just one point, while DeSantis won five and drew a nearly even draw.)

And the final reason related to #3 above is that his DeSantis appearance is the only bona fide obstacle for Trump right now.

It is tempting for some observers to conclude that the primary GOP electorate is turning against Trump and there is evidence that GOP voters have done so, to some extent. But it would be more accurate to say that they turned to DeSantis, because while he sometimes leads Trump in one-on-one confrontations, others don’t.

The Fox News poll tested Haley against Trump one-to-one, and Trump led by a whopping 66-24%. (YouGov previously showed Trump leading Haley by a 2-to-1 margin.) And Monmouth University tested Trump against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and also found Trump ahead 60-31% .

So it’s true that GOP voters are increasingly ready to move on, but at the moment they don’t seem ready to hand things over to any consensus non-Trump alternative, far from it.

If you look at those numbers and you’re Trump, you don’t need a high-priced campaign consultant to tell you what your top priority should be if you want the nomination. And so we should expect Trump to act tough against DeSantis, just as he did against virtually everyone who dared to stand in his way.

Some factors make this a bit more difficult: We’ve never seen a Trump enemy emerge who has DeSantiss’ stature in the conservative movement, and Trump will have to weigh his need to target DeSantis against the possible backlash. (To the extent that he can even act in a measured way, of course. And the groomer’s early attack suggests he can’t.)

Likewise, as early indicators show, DeSantis will be reluctant to go too far after Trump for fear of unnecessarily alienating Trump supporters.

But once he’s in and they’re together on the debate stage, a clash will be very hard to avoid. And at this point, it’s hard to see how it could be anything other than gambling. There are just too many factors, arguably more than usual, pushing in that direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/27/desantis-trump-inevitable/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos