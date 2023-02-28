Solution for honorary workers, Minister of PANRB: As much as possible, no dismissal





SUKABUMIUPDATE.com – Honorary workers are again under discussion because the number is not small. The fate of this fee was mentioned by Jokowi during the opening of the national working meeting of APPSI, Balikpapan, on February 23, 2023. According to him, currently, many honorary staff are still working in local government offices, both at the provincial level and at the district/city level. In this regard, Jokowi requested the Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform or Minister of PANRB, Abdullah Azwar Anas, to immediately find a solution regarding honorary workers in the regions. The middle way for the installation of non-State civil servants or non-ASN agents was discussed by the PANRB Minister with the governors who are members of the APPSI association. Also Read: The Story of Guling Munding and the Child in Red on Jalan Raya Bojonggaling, Sukabumi Anas said that President Joko Widodo had indicated that the solution to the problem of non-ASN workers, or what are often called honorary workers, should be a good interim solution. “President Jokowi has ordered, we are looking for an intermediate solution. The President is concerned about the disposition of non-ASN personnel. We are formulating it so that there is an intermediate option, where public services continue to function optimally, do not burden the budget too much, and as far as possible, there are no layoffs, because these non-ASN friends are meritorious,” Anas said at the national APPSI working meeting in Balikpapan, Friday, February 24, 2023. Anas felt that the non-ASN staff contributed a lot and made contributions based on their role in the community service process and government administration. Also Read: 7 Flower Myths of Wijaya Kusuma, Bringing Match to Nyi Roro Kidul’s Beloved On this basis, the government is also looking for the best solution for non-ASN workers, who now number 2.3 million according to the BKN’s basic data, of which 1.8 million have been accompanied by a letter of absolute responsibility. of each staff supervisor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sukabumiupdate.com/nasional/114986/solusi-untuk-tenaga-honorer-menteri-panrb-sebisa-mungkin-tak-ada-pemberhentian The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos