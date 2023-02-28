Boris Johnson is right to question Rishi Sunaks’ Brexit strategy | Politics | News





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday February 27 to finalize years of Brexit negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Still, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern about a compromise with the bloc. A new Express.co.uk poll has found nearly three-quarters of readers support Mr Johnson’s intervention.

In one of his first domestic policy interventions since leaving office in September, Mr Johnson warned Mr Sunak against scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, saying that it would be a serious mistake to abandon the legislation. Mr Johnson agreed to the protocol as part of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, with the legislation coming into force in 2021, to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, which remains a member of the bloc. House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt told the BBC on Sunday, February 19, that Mr Johnson’s intervention was not entirely unnecessary as it caused the EU to start talking about things it had previously said it would not talk about. However, Mr. Sunak wrote in The telegraph that the Protocol was a last resort and asserted that a negotiated solution would be a better outcome. READ MORE: Three main reasons why Rishi Sunak is pushing a new Brexit deal

In a poll which ran from 8.30am on Monday 20th February to 11.15am on Monday 27th February, Express.co.uk asked readers: Is Boris right to intervene in Rishi Sunak’s Brexit talks ? A total of 4,048 votes were cast, with the vast majority of readers, 74% (2,987 people), answering yes Mr Johnson was right to intervene. While 25% (1,019 people) said no, he shouldn’t, and another 1% (42 people) said they didn’t know anyway. Hundreds of comments were left under the accompanying article as readers debated Mr Johnson’s interference.

However, other readers believed Mr Johnson had had his chance to resolve Brexit and should leave Mr Sunak to his negotiations. Username Upset remarked: Johnson’s intervention is not necessary. Similarly, username ChwaraeTeg said: Boris failed to get Brexit done right and now Rishi is trying to clean up the mess Boris left behind. Sit with your buttocks on your back seat Boris, you had your chance and you missed it! Username Korkythecat commented: Boris Johnson made a Brexit pig’s ear, he should keep his nose out. And username Nannabt said: Johnson is a backbench MP, he has no right to interfere, he had his chance to fix it when he was Prime Minister. Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen are expected to start talks towards the end of the lunch hour. Downing Street officials said when announcing the day’s schedule: Leaders are expected to meet late at noon for final talks. The Prime Minister wants to ensure that any deal solves practical problems on the ground, guarantees the free flow of trade across the UK, preserves Northern Ireland’s place in our Union and returns sovereignty to the people of Northern Ireland. After a Cabinet meeting, a short joint press conference is expected to take place.

