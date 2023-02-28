The Republican donor class seems ready to get rid of Trump. The base? Not really





After years of devotion to Donald Trump, some high-profile Republicans have had their eyes wandering. Donor classes have chosen new leaders, in the form of Nikki Haley and Tim Scott. Some GOP officials and financiers have convinced themselves that Florida Governor Ron DeSanti is not only a better alternative to Trump, but actually has the charisma to beat him in a primary. Some Republican lawmakers, as the AtlanticsMcKay Coppins reported last month, have even fantasized about the prospect of Trump dying, just so they don’t have to deal with the guy anymore. I’ve heard a lot of people who will get on stage and put on the red hat and then call me the next day and say, I can’t wait for this guy to die, former Republican Rep. Peter Meijer told Coppins.

But it’s not clear that the GOP base is so eager to move on. According to a new Fox News poll, Republican voters still overwhelmingly prefer Trump over his likely challengers, with the former president leading DeSantis by 15 points, 43% to 28%. Haley, who announced his candidacy earlier this month, and former Trump Vice President Mike Pence each had seven percent seats in the inquiry, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, perhaps the GOP’s most outspoken critic, polled just two percent. A single poll can’t tell you much, of course, especially so far into the primary season, when many of those numbers haven’t even officially entered the race yet. But the numbers suggest reports of Trump’s political demise among Republican voters and DeSantissrock’s star appeal may be somewhat overblown.

At 43%, he is not invincible, as Inside Elections Jacob Rubashkin observed. But that’s almost exactly what he won in 2016.

Trump, who is so despised by the wider electorate that he has weighed on his party in three consecutive elections, has perhaps never been more vulnerable: Republicans have blamed him for his disappointing midterm performance. -term last year, and he’s been under a cloud of legal danger, both for his handling of classified documents and his efforts to undo his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. His third run for the White House, announced before the GOP’s midterm wounds had a chance to heal, was completely lifeless and donors have already defected to DeSantis or looking for someone again to support him. Even some of his staunchest allies, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, appeared to bemoan the quality of the candidates Trump had set them up with.

But the party remains plagued by Trumpism, as my colleague Molly Jong-Fast noted last week, and the poll suggests that much of the Republican electorate isn’t particularly interested in an overhaul. The base may be open to a different messenger, a bright spot for DeSantis in the survey is that Trump voters are overwhelmingly naming him their second choice, but it seems clear the message won’t change anytime soon, especially when the Republican officials who claim to despise him cannot muster the courage or the convictions to reclaim his party.

