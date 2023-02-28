China welcomes Belarusian leader Lukashenko as US warns against Russian war aid



hong kong

CNN

—



China is preparing to welcome a key autocratic ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a state visit, amid warnings from US officials that Beijing may be considering helping Moscow in its ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is to meet with Chinese officials in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

His trip comes after the two leaders agreed to strengthen their countries’ ties towards a comprehensive all-weather strategic partnership during a meeting in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. , which Putin also attended.

Lukashenko’s visit which allowed Russian troops to use Belarus to stage their first foray into Ukraine last year comes as tensions between the United States and China have escalated in recent weeks, not least over Washington’s concerns that Beijing is planning to send lethal aid to the Kremlins struggling in the war effort.



Beijing has pushed back against those claims, with its foreign ministry saying on Monday that China is actively promoting peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis, while the United States is dumping deadly weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.

And despite its unlimited partnership with Russia, China claims to be a neutral party to the Ukrainian conflict.

On Friday, Beijing released a 12-point position on the political solution to the crisis in a document calling for peace talks to end the year-long war. Its publication, however, was criticized by Western leaders, who accused China of having already sided with Russia.

Xi has yet to speak with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky since the start of the Russian invasion, although he has spoken with Putin on several occasions, including in person at the SCO summit.

In an interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published ahead of his visit, Lukashenko is quoted as saying the position paper was a testament to China’s peaceful foreign policy and a new and original step that would have a considerable impact.

While the booming economic relationship between China and Belarus is expected to be a key part of the talks this week, the conflict in Ukraine will loom over the talks.



Belarus has been the target of sweeping sanctions by the United States and its allies in response to Moscow’s aggression after Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine through the 1,000 kilometer (621 kilometer) Ukrainian-Belarusian border. miles) north of Kiev.

Belarus already had strained relations with Western powers, with the European Union failing to recognize the results of Lukashenko’s 2020 election victory, which sparked mass pro-democracy protests in the country and was followed by brutal government crackdown.

Throughout the conflict in Ukraine, there have been fears that Belarus could once again be used as a launching ground for another Russian offensive, or that Lukashenko’s own troops might join the war. Before visiting Moscow earlier this monthLukashenko claimed it was impossible for his country to send troops to Ukraine unless it was attacked.



The backdrop of Belarus has damaged ties with the West and the interest in diversifying an economy dependent on Russia could prompt Lukashenko to focus on strengthening economic ties with China during this visit.

Belarus was one of the first to join China’s Belt and Road Development Initiative, launched a decade ago, and trade between the two last year grew 33% year-on-year to exceed $5 billion, according to Xinhua.

During a call between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Friday, Qin pledged that China would support Belarus in its efforts to safeguard national stability and development, and oppose the external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and illegal unilateral sanctions against the country. , according to a reading from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Monday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a regular briefing that Lukashenko’s visit would be an opportunity to continue progress in comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.