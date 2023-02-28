Politics
China welcomes Belarusian leader Lukashenko as US warns against Russian war aid
hong kong
CNN
—
China is preparing to welcome a key autocratic ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a state visit, amid warnings from US officials that Beijing may be considering helping Moscow in its ongoing assault on Ukraine.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is to meet with Chinese officials in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.
His trip comes after the two leaders agreed to strengthen their countries’ ties towards a comprehensive all-weather strategic partnership during a meeting in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan. , which Putin also attended.
Lukashenko’s visit which allowed Russian troops to use Belarus to stage their first foray into Ukraine last year comes as tensions between the United States and China have escalated in recent weeks, not least over Washington’s concerns that Beijing is planning to send lethal aid to the Kremlins struggling in the war effort.
“data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230223213507-putin-xi-jinping-vpx.jpg ?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230223213507-putin-xi-jinping -vpx.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=” Erin Burnett in front of ” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data -network-id=”” data-details=””>
Report obtained by CNN shows Russia receiving military support from China
Beijing has pushed back against those claims, with its foreign ministry saying on Monday that China is actively promoting peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis, while the United States is dumping deadly weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.
And despite its unlimited partnership with Russia, China claims to be a neutral party to the Ukrainian conflict.
On Friday, Beijing released a 12-point position on the political solution to the crisis in a document calling for peace talks to end the year-long war. Its publication, however, was criticized by Western leaders, who accused China of having already sided with Russia.
Xi has yet to speak with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky since the start of the Russian invasion, although he has spoken with Putin on several occasions, including in person at the SCO summit.
In an interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency published ahead of his visit, Lukashenko is quoted as saying the position paper was a testament to China’s peaceful foreign policy and a new and original step that would have a considerable impact.
While the booming economic relationship between China and Belarus is expected to be a key part of the talks this week, the conflict in Ukraine will loom over the talks.
“data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230215220957-belarus-pleitgen-screengrab.jpg?c =16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230215220957-belarus-pleitgen-screengrab.jpg ?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=” Erin Burnett Out Front ” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network- id=”” data-details=””>
Find out why Ukraine thinks Russia will launch a new offensive from Belarus
Belarus has been the target of sweeping sanctions by the United States and its allies in response to Moscow’s aggression after Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to invade Ukraine through the 1,000 kilometer (621 kilometer) Ukrainian-Belarusian border. miles) north of Kiev.
Belarus already had strained relations with Western powers, with the European Union failing to recognize the results of Lukashenko’s 2020 election victory, which sparked mass pro-democracy protests in the country and was followed by brutal government crackdown.
Throughout the conflict in Ukraine, there have been fears that Belarus could once again be used as a launching ground for another Russian offensive, or that Lukashenko’s own troops might join the war. Before visiting Moscow earlier this monthLukashenko claimed it was impossible for his country to send troops to Ukraine unless it was attacked.
“data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230216200230-fred-and-belarusian-president.jpg ?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230216200230-fred-and-belarusian -president.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=” Erin Burnett in front of ” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data -network-id=”” data-details=””>
Hear the message the Belarusian president asked a CNN reporter to pass on to Biden
The backdrop of Belarus has damaged ties with the West and the interest in diversifying an economy dependent on Russia could prompt Lukashenko to focus on strengthening economic ties with China during this visit.
Belarus was one of the first to join China’s Belt and Road Development Initiative, launched a decade ago, and trade between the two last year grew 33% year-on-year to exceed $5 billion, according to Xinhua.
During a call between Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Friday, Qin pledged that China would support Belarus in its efforts to safeguard national stability and development, and oppose the external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and illegal unilateral sanctions against the country. , according to a reading from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On Monday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a regular briefing that Lukashenko’s visit would be an opportunity to continue progress in comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/28/china/belarus-lukashenko-visits-beijing-china-xi-jinping-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canadian school board adopts dress code policy amid controversy over trans teacher with giant prosthetic breasts
- China welcomes Belarusian leader Lukashenko as US warns against Russian war aid
- The Republican donor class seems ready to get rid of Trump. The base? Not really
- Boris Johnson is right to question Rishi Sunaks’ Brexit strategy | Politics | News
- Solution for honorary workers, Minister of PANRB: As much as possible, no dismissal
- Hard times for top players in the boys hockey section; Park Center hoops baffled
- 1 killed and 110 injured in a new earthquake in Turkey
- ‘Women are seen as a fragile vessel’: Dress code fights backdoor to spread Christian theocracy
- Gordon Pinsent, actor in Far From Her, dies at 92
- Universal Tennis UTR Pro Tennis Tour launches on Prime
- The inevitable and imminent Trump-DeSantis war
- Broadway ‘Parade’ fights hate on and off stage | Entertainment