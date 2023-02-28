Donald Trump unveils new plans for 2024 presidency





Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced plans to double down on his administration’s protectionist trade policies as part of a program of “patriotic protectionism” that includes universal tariffs and a “drastic” overhaul of U.S. tax policy.

If re-elected in 2024, Trump said in a video on Monday that he plans to phase in a universal base tariff on “most” foreign goods that gradually increases based on the degree to which foreigners devalue their currency. country.

“Joe Biden claims to support American manufacturing,” Trump said. “But in reality, he’s championing the same pro-China globalist agenda that has ripped industry from our country so hard. It has torn us apart. Biden and the globalists support raising taxes on American production.

President Trump unveils America’s first business platform for a second term that takes Sledgehammer to globalism:

Universal TariffsComplete Independence from ChinaPatriotic ProtectionismReviving Mercantilism for the 21st Century

“My platform is going to tax China to build America. The core of my vision is a radical pro-American overhaul of our tax and trade policy, from the Biden system that punishes domestic producers and rewards contractors, to a system that rewards production and taxes foreign companies and those that export American jobs.They will be rewarded and greatly rewarded, and our country will benefit.

As president, Trump, who inherited a growing economy, has largely kept it on track, with quarterly growth roughly similar to levels seen in the years following the Great Recession, as unemployment and poverty rates continued on the downward trajectory set by his predecessor, Barack Obama. .

While Biden has seen historic levels of job growth and low unemployment, his administration has also seen consistently high levels of inflation due to the lingering effects of the pandemic as well as massive amounts of federal spending – a trend that Trump has said he wants to counter with his Strategies.

Former President Donald Trump with a factory chimney (inset). Trump on Monday announced plans to double down on his administration’s protectionist trade policies as part of a program of “patriotic protectionism” that includes universal tariffs and a “drastic” overhaul of U.S. tax policy. Shammi Mera/Newsweek Photo Illustration/Getty Images

Under the Trump administration, the Chinese government implemented a series of retaliatory tariffs against the United States totaling billions of dollars that some studies have estimated have cost the country nearly a quarter of a million jobs.

A US Department of Agriculture study found that China’s retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products reduced US exports by $27 billion between mid-2018 and the end of 2019 alone, while costs in d he other sectors of the economy were largely supported by American producers.

“The trade war has delivered no tangible benefits to American businesses and workers,” reads a Tax Foundation briefing at the time of the originally scheduled tariffs expiration last year. “While the US tariffs were intended to protect US industries, they have largely hurt the US economy. And they have prompted foreign countries to retaliate with their own tariffs, which have further hurt the economy.”

Biden, meanwhile, has actually seen the number of manufacturing jobs in the country increase throughout his administration, although that trend dates back to the Trump administration. However, few foresee that the industry will ever reach the heights it reached in the mid-20th century, mainly due to automation and the evolution of the workforce.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment.

