China eliminates ‘Western misconceptions’ from legal education





BEIJING (AP) China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping on legal education, demanding that schools oppose and resist misguided Western views such as constitutional government, separation of powers and judicial independence. The order was dated Sunday, a week before the start of the annual session of China’s ceremonial parliament and reinforces the leadership role on ideology assumed by Xi, who is named no less than 25 times in the document. Already China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi was granted a third five-year term as party leader last year and scrapped term limits on the presidency, allowing him to rule. for life. Similar guidelines have been issued in the past, with students encouraged to flag professors who speak positively about Western concepts of governance. Despite the intertwining of Chinese and global economies, Xi sought to purge liberal Western concepts from the education system, ordered foreign religions to be sinicized in order to operate in China. He also attempted, with limited success, to revamp popular culture along more conservative lines, going so far as to ban effeminate men from the state broadcaster. The legal profession has been a particular target, and in the early hours of July 9, 2015, three years into Xi’s first term as party general secretary, a series of nationwide raids resulted in the detention of some 300 human rights lawyers and associated activists. Under such relentless pressure, activist lawyers were bullied into silence, effectively preventing the emergence of dissenting voices and independent public intellectuals from the party. Such approaches are in line with Xi’s more muscular foreign policy that seeks to challenge and possibly supplant the US-led international order that advocates multi-party democracy, civil society and human rights. The directive from the general office of the party said that teachers and students of law and legal theories should be guided to have a clear position and a firm stand on matters of principle and major questions of right and wrong. The General Office circulates information within the party of 96 million members, including drafting directives and memos. The story continues In a section titled Adhering to Good Political Leadership, the directive states that teachers and students should comprehensively implement the party’s education policy, insist on educating people for the party and the country, and focus on the culture of the builders and successors of the cause of the socialist system of law. To oppose and resist erroneous Western views such as constitutional government, the separation of the three powers and the independence of the judiciary, he says. While China’s constitution pretends to uphold ideas such as freedom of speech and religious observance, it puts party interests above all else. Past attempts to promote even grassroots democracy at the village level have failed in the face of overwhelming party power and the authorities’ willingness to use force and coercion to achieve desired results. Outside of a tiny and embattled dissident community, the Chinese public has been largely willing to accept full party control in return for steady quality of life improvements. However, this arrangement has been called into question at times, amid a drastic economic downturn, a crisis in local government finances and the brutal enforcement of COVID-19 containment measures that have prompted rare public protests. Criticism of party and government policies is much livelier online, despite censorship and the threat of sanctions for those who create and disseminate them. The annual session of the National People’s Congress, made up of 2,977 hand-picked members, opens on Sunday with an annual report on government work presented by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang. The body’s president is also due to release a report, which in recent years has also contained promises to eschew western political government, such as separation of powers and an independent judiciary.

