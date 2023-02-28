Politics
Faced with tragedy, Turkey reconnects with Greece and Armenia | Turkey-Syria earthquake
Over the past few years, Turkey’s foreign policy has been defined by resets. Ankara has buried the hatchet and re-engaged with several countries it has long been at odds with, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel. A rapprochement with the Syrian government is also on the table, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan having said he would consider meeting with his Syrian counterpart to foster peace and stability in the region.
Now, the deadly earthquakes of February 6 appear to have paved the way for Turkey to tighten ties with even more of its neighbors.
Take Greece. Before the earthquakes, which claimed tens of thousands of lives and leveled entire towns in southeastern Turkey, the country’s relationship with Greece was on the brink of collapse. As the two nations prepare for elections, there were widespread fears that ever-escalating tensions in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean could escalate into an all-out military confrontation. But everything changed after the earthquakes and the scale of the devastation facing Turkey became evident.
The Greek government sent tens of thousands of tents, beds and blankets to the disaster area to help survivors. It has also deployed fully equipped teams of rescue professionals, doctors and paramedics to the area. On February 12, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-hit province of Hatay, becoming the first senior official from a European Union member state to do so. Private Greek citizens have also been keen to support their neighbors through this crisis, donating what they can to charities working in affected areas and sharing messages of solidarity on social media. Turkey responded with genuine gratitude, leading Dendias to say he welcomes Ankara’s change in tone.
This dramatic improvement in relations in the face of a humanitarian crisis was not particularly surprising to long-time observers of Turkish-Greek relations, as the two countries had successfully engaged in so-called earthquake diplomacy for the first time. in 1999. An earthquake in the Marmara region of northwestern Turkey in August of the same year caused the then Turkish foreign minister, Ismail Cem, and his Greek counterpart, George Papandreou, embarked on a journey to improve relations between neighboring nations. The resulting rapprochement paved the way for the EU’s decision in December 1999 to grant Turkey official candidate status.
The earthquakes have also led to an easing of tensions between Turkey and Armenia.
Putting aside its longstanding differences and disputes with Ankara, the Armenian government sent food, medicine, drinking water and other emergency supplies to devastated towns and villages soon after the earthquakes. Armenian search and rescue teams were also on the ground. The participation of Armenian crews in the rescue operations in Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras, two provinces that once housed large Armenian communities, was highly symbolic. More importantly, aid from Armenia has entered Turkey through the sealed land border since the early 1990s. On the strength of these goodwill gestures, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited Ankara on February 15 to discuss ongoing efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Turkey.
There is no doubt that Turkey is on better footing to improve its relations with Armenia and Greece now than just a month ago. But could the ongoing earthquake diplomacy really transform Turkey’s relationship with its two neighbours, who for historical reasons loom large in the imagination of Turkish society?
The outlook is mixed.
Today, in the midst of a global economic downturn and a war in the heart of Europe, Greece has good reason to try to improve its relations with Turkey. Yet despite a natural disaster bringing neighboring nations closer together again, the issues that caused Greece and Turkey’s problems remain unaddressed.
In October, for example, Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding with Libyan authorities based in Tripoli to prospect for offshore oil and gas in parts of the eastern Mediterranean claimed by Greece and Egypt. Although a Libyan court has now suspended the deal, it remains an irritant for Greece. Turkey, meanwhile, has probably not forgotten Greece’s decision to bolster its military presence on the Aegean islands and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakiss promises to strengthen the fence along the Greek-Turkish border to prevent asylum seekers from arriving. There are no signs of a breakthrough in Cyprus, where Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades.
Greek-Turkish relations therefore remain locked in a vicious circle. There is every reason to believe that once Turkey licks its wounds and gets back on its feet, the long-standing differences between the two nations will come to the surface.
Today, Armenia has even more reasons than Greece to try to improve its relations with Turkey. The 2020 loss to Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh exposed the perils of its dependence on Russia. Not only has Moscow failed to come to the rescue of Yerevans, it has done next to nothing to prevent the Azeris and their Turkish allies from retaking the territory.
As a result, Armenia now feels the need to change its foreign policy and sees stronger relations with the EU and eventual reconciliation with Turkey as a way forward.
Last July, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held his first-ever meeting with Erdogan, when he attended the inaugural summit of the European Political Communities in Prague. With Azerbaijan having the upper hand in Karabakh, Turkey is happy to engage with Armenia to strengthen its own status as a leading player in the South Caucasus. Furthermore, the Turkish government is considering the creation of the so-called Middle Corridor leading to Central Asia via Armenia and Azerbaijan. A key piece of the puzzle is the so-called Zanzegur Corridor linking through Armenian territory the Azeri enclave of Nakhchivan, adjacent to Turkey, to Azerbaijan proper.
However, there are also limits to what this rapprochement between Turkey and Armenia could go.
The main spoiler is the ongoing skirmishes around Karabakh. Since December, Azerbaijani environmentalists have been blocking the only land route between Armenian territory and Armenia. The blockade has caused a shortage of medicine, food and other essential supplies. It seems that Baku is trying to force the Armenian side to sign a peace treaty which would see Karabakh fully returned to Azerbaijani sovereignty. On February 16, Azerbaijan even presented a project. As long as Azerbaijan continues its attempts to expand its territory, a major advance on the Armenian-Turkish front will probably have to wait.
Turkey’s immense suffering and loss from the February 6 earthquakes has led its neighbors to put aside deep-rooted disagreements and historic grudges to offer support and solidarity. But, just as was the case in 1999, current attempts at seismic diplomacy are unlikely to produce lasting, long-term improvements in bilateral relations. In time, the harsh political realities will settle in and we will see a return to old tensions and confrontations.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.
