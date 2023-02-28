Very valuable that PM Modi and Xi Jinping opposed Russia’s use of nuclear weapon, says CIA chief





CIA Director William Burns. AFP.

Washington: CIA chief William Burns said it was “very valuable” that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made clear their opposition to any use of nuclear weapons. The comments by the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) come days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had asked India and China to talk to Russia last year in because of concerns about Moscow’s use of tactical nuclear weapons. He also asked the leaders of both countries to state their “absolute opposition to the use of nuclear weapons”. In an interview at CBS News, William Burns spoke of his meeting with Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin in Turkey last year. He said the conversation was “pretty discouraging”. “My objective was not to talk about negotiations, it is something that the Ukrainians will have to discuss with the Russians when they see fit. It was more than anything else, what the President (Joe Biden) asked me to do, which is to explain clearly to Naryshkin and, through him, to President (Vladimir) Putin, the serious consequences should Russia ever choose to use a nuclear weapon of any kind. nice too. William Burns went on to say that Naryshkin and Putin understood the seriousness of the problem. “I think it was also very valuable that the Chinese leadership (Xi Jinping), Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in India also clearly expressed their opposition to any use of nuclear weapons.” When asked why he found the conversation with Naryshkin disheartening, the CIA chief said: “There was also a very defiant attitude on Mr. Naryshkin’s part, a sense of arrogance and hubris .” “You know, a feeling, I think, reflecting Putin’s own perspective, his own belief today that he can make his time work, that he believes he can crush the Ukrainians, that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue And in my experience, Putin’s view of Americans, of us, is that we have attention deficit disorder, and we will eventually move on to another problem. And so Putin, in many ways I think, believes today that he can’t win for a while, but he can’t afford to lose. I mean, that’s his belief,” he added. China plans to supply lethal supplies to Russia William Burns also said that China was considering supplying deadly supplies to Russia.

We are convinced that the Chinese leadership is planning to provide lethal material. We also don't see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don't see any evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment. And that's why, I think, Secretary Blinken and the president thought it important to spell out very clearly what the consequences would be as well, the CIA chief said. For the uninitiated, Blinken last week warned China against any military support for Russia.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/very-valuable-that-pm-narendra-modi-chinese-president-xi-jinping-opposed-russias-use-of-nuclear-weapon-cia-chief-william-burns-12218002.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

