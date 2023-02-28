Sunak should take the whip off Johnson, it’s the only language he understands | Simon Jenkins





RIshi Sunak has no alternative. The United Kingdom, of which Northern Ireland is a part, is a democracy led by the Westminster parliament. In the case of the Northern Irish protocol, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) claims the right of veto over a classic function of any foreign trade union. The party is backed by recent Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It’s intolerable. Polls show DUP support fluctuating between 20 and 25%. It does not represent most people in Northern Ireland. He does not obtain either the majority of the trade unionist opinion, the official trade unionists, the extreme TUV and the Alliance party collecting together nearly 30%. It is only the Good Friday power-sharing deal that keeps the DUP with a veto, which it uses to stop the devolved government at Stormont until it gets its way against protocol. The new protocol Sunak presented today with EU leaders breaks new ground by facilitating trade between the EU and its neighbours. All free movement within the UK has been protected. Excessive cross-border bureaucracy has been reduced, businesses are content and Ireland’s collective economy has been preserved. The only outstanding question, whether EU competence should extend to trade regulation, arises wherever trade takes place. All trade is a sharing of sovereignty. There is no question of the EU leaving its borders vulnerable to Northern Ireland’s veto-ridden democracy. The Swiss cantons do not benefit from such delegated powers. Indeed, Britain is soon to impose health and safety restrictions on European products passing through Dover unchecked. Belfast cannot claim unilateral authority over any British trade. Under Sunak’s leadership, in the face of the most intense challenges, the only thing his own party could offer him is wholehearted support. Johnson has made it clear he opposes the protocol, which he himself described as an ideal solution to the Northern Ireland-Brexit conundrum. He then introduced a bill to destroy it if it didn’t suit the DUP, and has now said that not activating that bill was a big mistake, allegedly with a four letter word to the Commons. He allowed himself to become the center of opposition to Sunaks deal to the Commons. When he was prime minister, Johnson banged his fist on the table and told anyone who disagreed with his version of Brexit to get out. He rid his party of dissidents. Sunak may be justified in responding in kind. Sunak will likely put his deal to a vote in the House of Commons at some point. Although he will get Labor backing to see it through, he can reasonably impose a three-line whip on his own backbenchers. If Johnson challenges him, Sunak would simply emulate his predecessor by removing the whip and suggesting he could fight in the next election as an independent. As for Northern Ireland, if the DUP does not like being governed from London and yet refuses to honor the spirit of devolution, its bluff should be called. A referendum on a new majority constitution for the province is expected to be announced. As the DUP well knows, this can only hasten eventual Irish reunification, the only silver lining on the Brexit cloud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/feb/27/rishi-sunak-whip-boris-johnson-northern-ireland-protocol The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos