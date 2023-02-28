Global Need-to-Know: Turkey-Syria, Africa, Ecuador

Three stories highlighting relevant elements of international news. These global stories aim to broaden the perspective of the Taylor community by absorbing information from a variety of sources and spaces.

Turkey and Syria continue to deal with the aftermath of the earthquake.

On February 6, earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.6 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria less than 12 hours apart.

Magnitude 7 earthquakes are considered major and the aftermath of the tremors has been devastating.

According to a recent Reuters article, the combined death toll has reached 46,000 and is expected to rise. Victims continue to be found under the rubble of damaged apartments, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 earthquake-hit provinces.

The situation in Syria has been more complicated, as the ongoing civil war is impacting rescue efforts. In the northwestern region, where there have been the most deaths, insurgents opposed to the Syrian government have blocked access to areas affected by the earthquakes. This has frustrated the efforts of humanitarian organizations such as the World Food Program (WFP).

“Time is running out and we are running out of money. Our operation is costing around $50 million a month for our earthquake response alone, so unless Europe wants another wave of refugees, we have to (for) get the support we need,” the WFP director said. David Beasley is quoted saying in a Reuters article.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has appealed for $1 billion in funding for humanitarian agencies responding to the earthquakes in Turkey.

By making this call article by AP notes that the UN has pointed out that Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, with more than 1.74 million living in the affected provinces.

Yet, despite the support of outside organizations, the Syrian and Turkish people continue to play a vital role in the recovery of their communities.

Civilians were digging through the rubble in the hours after the quake, and search efforts by international rescue teams have since been continued by national teams that continue to sort through the debris for survivors.

“The people who will have the most effect on the rescue will be your neighbors. Because they’re there, right when it’s happening,” said Forrest Lanning, an earthquake response liaison and to volcanoes with Federal Emergency Management. Agency, says NPR.

The annual African Union summit discusses security and trade issues.

From February 18-19, leaders from 55 African Union (AU) member states gathered in Addis Ababa to discuss the future of the continent. UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres and European Council President Charles Michel joined African leaders throughout the summit.

Following military coups, the nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea were suspended from the AU and not allowed to participate in this summit. However, diplomats from all three countries were present to lobby for readmission.

Discussions focused mainly on security and trade issues.

The conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where militants have seized territory and sparked diplomatic rows, has sparked conversations about ceasefires. The leaders also discussed the continuing insecurity in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Sudan.

I am deeply concerned about the recent upsurge in violence by armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and the rise of terrorist groups in the Sahel and elsewhere, said the Al Jazeera news channel, headquartered in in the Middle-East. article quotes António Guterres at the start of the summit.

At a mini-summit ahead of Addis Ababa, leaders called on armed groups to leave eastern DRC by the end of next month.

Guterres’ concern for security was echoed by Kenyan President William Ruto.

We cannot distance ourselves from the people of the DRC, history will be very hard on us. We have to do what we have to do, Ruto said in the AP article.

Also on the agenda were discussions around food security and the acceleration of a free trade pact (launched in 2020 but poorly implemented), regional cooperation and permanent African seats on the Council. UN security.

With tensions growing within the continent and between world powers, the need for productive discussions and a coherent African Union voice is an expected outcome of the 2023 summit.

Mining in Ecuador exposes indigenous communities to toxins.

The consequences of illegal mining activities in Ecuador have a disproportionate impact on indigenous communities.

According to an Al Jazeera article, a recent study of mining areas in the foothills of the Ecuadorian Andes revealed elevated concentrations of toxic metals that are 352 times higher than the allowable limits of environmental guidelines. The resulting impact on human health, felt primarily by indigenous communities living in these areas, is of concern.

Communities most vulnerable to these toxins need protective measures that prioritize their well-being and are applied proactively.

Unfortunately, this may be easier said than done.

Ecuador’s national system of protected areas rarely includes rivers where indigenous communities are exposed to many mining toxins. In addition, the enforcement of government policies is weakened by state corruption and whistleblowing that alerts minors to possible police operations.

Andres Tapia, spokesman for the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon (CONFENIAE), noted that many Ecuadorian mining activities are under the control of illegal mining mafias. In an article by AlJazeeraTapia is quoted as stating that illegal mining has gotten out of control.

Additionally, while a Constitutional Court ruling in February 2022 gave indigenous communities authority over extractive projects in their territories, the ruling was later ignored when a mining project was approved without consent. of the communities in question.

With little government intervention, Indigenous communities and organizations began to build their own defenses. Alliances and connections between communities, alarm systems and newly created guard systems have aided these efforts.

A recent article by Reuters noted that the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) is preparing to stage protests in mining areas in an attempt to protect its communities from extractive activities.

“We want to say to the transnational mining companies, to the mining businessmen of our country: do not invest more in mining because we are going to defend our land”, said the head of CONAIE, Leonidas Iza, quoted in the Reuters article.