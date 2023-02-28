bne IntelliNews – Football fans sing government resignation as Erdogan fights to contain quake anger





Fans at weekend soccer matches in Turkey chanted the government’s resignation as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan struggled to contain anger over the scale of death and devastation caused by the twin quake disaster country land. In another scene at a football stadium, Besiktas fans in Istanbul threw thousands of stuffed animals on the ground for distribution to children affected by the major earthquakes, known so far to have killed more than 51,000 people in southeastern and southern Turkey and northern Syria. The February 6 earthquakes of magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 destroyed or severely damaged 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments. The fact that so many buildings were destroyed by the tremors was blamed on shoddy construction work. Opposition politicians say that during Erdogans’ two decades of rule, laxity, incompetence or rampant corrupt practices, construction companies could easily get away with boosting their profits by building houses of lower quality in areas known to be at high risk of a major earthquake. Responding to public dismay, the Erdogan government, in the face of the June 18 elections, announced that more than 500 people were being investigated for building inadequate housing, with nearly 200 including construction contractors and owners, arrested. But with tremors still rocking Turkey, a moderate 5.6 magnitude quake killed at least one person when it to hit the province of Malatya, in the south-east of the country, on February 28, the finger of blame for the carnage still points towards the government. There have been four new earthquakes and 45 aftershocks of magnitudes 5-6 since the February 6 quakes, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). AFAD leader Orhan Tatar described it as “a very extraordinary activity”. Each new tremor gives the opposition a chance to castigate Erdogan for doing nothing to prepare the country for major earthquakes during his 20 years as head of Turkey. There are also continued criticisms of the slowness with which search and rescue services reached parts of the disaster areas on the day of major earthquakes. On February 28, Erdogan, during a visit to Adiyaman in southeastern Turkey, one of the cities most affected by the disaster, asked people to understand the rescue delays. The president said the tremors and bad weather meant “we couldn’t work as we would have liked”. “For that, I beg your pardon,” he said. “I didn’t see anyone until 2:00 p.m. on the second day of the earthquake,” said Adiyaman resident Mehmet Yildirim. AFP earlier this month. “No government, no state, no police, no soldiers. Shame on you! You left us alone.” The disaster left 1.5 million people homeless. There is a shortage of tents for the survivors. Al Monitor reported on February 27 about a new wave of popular fury triggered by the news that the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), through a little-known commercial arm, sold thousands of tents to a charity organization Turkish, Ahbab, instead of sending them immediately and free of charge to the victims when the first earthquakes struck. Ahbabs founder, Turkish pop star Haluk Levent, confirmed the purchase totaling 46 million Turkish liras (TRY) ($1.9 million). Levent tweeted: While people were freezing to death trying to survive, we didn’t have the luxury of debating whether or not to buy these tents. The artist admitted that Kizilay gave him a discount, but also charged him value added tax.

