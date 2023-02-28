Xi and Putin have declared a new cold war

Our world order is in deep trouble. It is today more protectionist and more divided than it has ever been since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Our post-Cold War complacency has seen autocratic states proliferate in recent years. Today, China and Russia are openly pioneering a competing vision of a post-Western world order that we cannot afford to ignore.

Many commentators have missed it, but President Xi Jinping’s decision to send China’s top diplomat to Russia the week of the anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine marked a turning point; a line in the sand.

When one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council unlawfully invades another state, another permanent member then refuses to condemn that invasion, and the other three fail to propose any collective strategy to stop this gross violation of international law, then humanity has entered a dark, unpredictable chapter.

Russia’s belligerent behavior is not isolated. Putin and Xi have pursued a common goal of seeing the West, especially America, weakened. Both feel threatened by a rules-based international order that calls for more freedoms, democratic accountability and transparency. And both pursue a program of expanding their sphere of influence by military means if necessary.

After years of increasingly testing Western tolerance to control errant behavior, this China-Russia axis has gone from openly exploiting the fragility of our international norms to overthrowing them. China’s tacit support for Russian adventurism (which may soon include the resupply of Russian weapons to Ukraine) confirms a strategic partnership that has been brewing for years. And with many states still engaging financially with Russia, Putin’s actions effectively go unpunished on the world stage.

It was once hoped that Beijing’s booming economy would lead China to adopt international standards. Instead, Xi has sought to dominate the South China Sea and present authoritarianism as a plausible alternative to Western democracy. It is leveraging its colossal economic might to trap dozens of countries in long-term debt through its One Belt One Road policy, neutralizing criticism of China and dominating critical global markets such as the extraction of rare minerals used in the battery and technology industry.

In short, a brutal reality has emerged: we are in a new cold war. Our world is splitting into two spheres of influence with dozens of states gradually forced to take sides.

What makes this new chapter all the more dangerous is the erosion of the security architecture and back-channel communications that kept the previous Cold War from escalating. Last week, Putin announced that Russia would withdraw from the New START treaty, which means that after five decades of limiting nuclear stockpiles, we could enter a new arms race. China will triple its stockpiles of nuclear weapons over the next decade. Iran now appears to have nuclear capability and North Korea likely has a nuclear warhead and a ballistic missile. Undisputed, Kim Jong-un will probably be able to marry the two components and threaten Europe and the American continent during the next year. Overall, the nuclear threat is probably higher today than it has been since the end of World War II.

This places the urgency of resolving the Ukrainian conflict in a new context. How confident and at the forefront of warfare we are today could easily set the tone for how this new period unfolds. We must rekindle our old Cold War statecraft and not be frightened by Putin’s rhetoric about deploying tactical nuclear weapons. This wasted valuable time as we slowly found the courage to offer serious hardware in the form of missiles and tanks.

The British government should recognize that we are in a new cold war. It would provide a new perspective and greater clarity on how we advance our defense posture, protect our trade, and work with like-minded nations to begin to vigorously defend our values ​​and standards again.

We are living through a major turning point in world politics and are entering a period that is arguably more volatile than the second half of the 20th century. Once again Britain has a leadership role to play starting with the reality check: a page has been turned and a dark new era has begun.

MP Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood is Chairman of the Defense Select Committee.

Colonel (Retired) Hamish of Bretton-Gordon OBE is a former commander of UK CBRN and NATO forces.