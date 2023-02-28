Boris Johnson told DUP to be careful of Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal

Boris Johnson (Alamy)

Boris Johnson has told Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) figures to be cautious about Rishi Sunak’s new ‘Windsor Framework’ Northern Ireland Protocol deal, announced today alongside the European Union.

The former prime minister, whose own post-Brexit trade deal in the region had led to months of deadlock, contacted the DUP on Monday to urge the party to think seriously before declaring its support for the deal between the UK and the EU, PolicyHome understand.

Johnson spoke to the DUP after a report this afternoon claimed the party led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was preparing to accept the deal. Donaldson said his party was continuing to review the deal and neither accepted nor rejected it at this stage.

A spokesperson for Johnson said he would not comment on private discussions.

Johnson’s apparent conversation with the DUP is a sign he may oppose the deal, which Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today.

The government has already rejected Johnson’s calls to prosecute the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which Johnson presented while at No 10, today confirming in documents that he would be dropped as part of his pact with Brussels. The controversial legislation would have given ministers the power to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol without an agreement with the EU, and would have faced dozens of amendments in the House of Lords.

Johnson was not in the House of Commons for Sunak’s statement outlining the deal Monday night, which was well received on both sides of the house.

The deal, called The Windsor Framework, was signed by Sunak and von der Leyen at a lunchtime meeting in Windsor before Sunak unveiled it to MPs in the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister said the deal represented a “turning point” for Northern Ireland and would solve the practical problems of trade across the Irish Sea that have arisen since Brexit.

The deal received a largely positive response from leaders of the Conservative Party’s Brexiteers after warnings of a major backseat rebellion.

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker, who led the European research group of staunchly pro-Brexit Tory MPs, said it was a “truly fantastic result”. There had been speculation that Baker would step down from the Northern Ireland office over the terms of the UK-EU deal.

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, described the deal as a “remarkable success” and said Sunak had “played a blinker” in his talks with the European Commission since joining No 10.

Key to the success of the new deal, however, is the endorsement of the DUP, which has boycotted Stormont’s power-sharing deals in Ireland since the start of 2022 due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Ian Paisley, the DUP MP for North Antrim, told the BBC that the Windsor framework ‘doesn’t cut the mustard’ and is not a basis for the party to return to government in Belfast.

Donaldson, however, said the party will assess the terms of the deal to see if it meets their tests, before making a decision on whether to back it.

The agreement announced today will see the number of checks on trade crossing the Irish Sea reduced significantly thanks to the establishment of a ‘green lane’ for British goods staying in Northern Ireland, in which no control will take place. The two sides have also agreed to remove barriers to the movement of medicines, parcels and pets across the Irish Sea.

Meanwhile, members of the Northern Irish Assembly (MLA) will have the ability to block the application of new European regulations in the region using a new mechanism called Stormont Brake.

Prime Minister Sunak confirmed today that the new treaty will be put to a parliamentary vote, but did not confirm when it would take place.

