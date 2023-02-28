Politics
Boris Johnson told DUP to be careful of Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal
4 minute read
Boris Johnson has told Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) figures to be cautious about Rishi Sunak’s new ‘Windsor Framework’ Northern Ireland Protocol deal, announced today alongside the European Union.
The former prime minister, whose own post-Brexit trade deal in the region had led to months of deadlock, contacted the DUP on Monday to urge the party to think seriously before declaring its support for the deal between the UK and the EU, PolicyHome understand.
Johnson spoke to the DUP after a report this afternoon claimed the party led by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was preparing to accept the deal. Donaldson said his party was continuing to review the deal and neither accepted nor rejected it at this stage.
A spokesperson for Johnson said he would not comment on private discussions.
Johnson’s apparent conversation with the DUP is a sign he may oppose the deal, which Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today.
The government has already rejected Johnson’s calls to prosecute the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which Johnson presented while at No 10, today confirming in documents that he would be dropped as part of his pact with Brussels. The controversial legislation would have given ministers the power to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol without an agreement with the EU, and would have faced dozens of amendments in the House of Lords.
Johnson was not in the House of Commons for Sunak’s statement outlining the deal Monday night, which was well received on both sides of the house.
The deal, called The Windsor Framework, was signed by Sunak and von der Leyen at a lunchtime meeting in Windsor before Sunak unveiled it to MPs in the House of Commons.
The Prime Minister said the deal represented a “turning point” for Northern Ireland and would solve the practical problems of trade across the Irish Sea that have arisen since Brexit.
The deal received a largely positive response from leaders of the Conservative Party’s Brexiteers after warnings of a major backseat rebellion.
“This new framework will allow us to open a new chapter.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the new Northern Ireland Protocol deal alongside Rishi Sunak in Windsor pic.twitter.com/UJfpXz4ZW4
— PoliticsHome (@politicshome) February 27, 2023
Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker, who led the European research group of staunchly pro-Brexit Tory MPs, said it was a “truly fantastic result”. There had been speculation that Baker would step down from the Northern Ireland office over the terms of the UK-EU deal.
David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, described the deal as a “remarkable success” and said Sunak had “played a blinker” in his talks with the European Commission since joining No 10.
Key to the success of the new deal, however, is the endorsement of the DUP, which has boycotted Stormont’s power-sharing deals in Ireland since the start of 2022 due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol.
Ian Paisley, the DUP MP for North Antrim, told the BBC that the Windsor framework ‘doesn’t cut the mustard’ and is not a basis for the party to return to government in Belfast.
Donaldson, however, said the party will assess the terms of the deal to see if it meets their tests, before making a decision on whether to back it.
The agreement announced today will see the number of checks on trade crossing the Irish Sea reduced significantly thanks to the establishment of a ‘green lane’ for British goods staying in Northern Ireland, in which no control will take place. The two sides have also agreed to remove barriers to the movement of medicines, parcels and pets across the Irish Sea.
Meanwhile, members of the Northern Irish Assembly (MLA) will have the ability to block the application of new European regulations in the region using a new mechanism called Stormont Brake.
Prime Minister Sunak confirmed today that the new treaty will be put to a parliamentary vote, but did not confirm when it would take place.
PoliticsHome Newsletters
PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reporting and analysis: Subscribe
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/boris-johnson-urges-dup-careful-rishi-sunaks-northern-ireland-protocol-deal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson told DUP to be careful of Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal
- SpaceX launches Starlink V2 satellite to increase internet capacity
- Hear why legal analysts believe Fox News faces “very serious” legal exposure
- Cornell Women’s Ice Hockey falls to Clarkson in series opener | Sport
- Severe cases of Covid increase long-term Covid risk
- Lack of funding poses challenges for childhood cancer researchers | News
- United States-Kazakhstan Relations – United States Department of State
- Mediterranean diet correlates with response to melanoma immunotherapy
- Women’s tennis drops some big East games against Villanova and UConn
- Turkish football fans play toss for earthquake survivors
- Attending spring games in Colorado is cute…or sad
- Xi and Putin have declared a new cold war