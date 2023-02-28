Politics
Very valuable that Modi, Xi opposed nuclear weapons: CIA chief | Latest India News
It was invaluable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping made their clear opposition to nuclear weapons clear, Central Intelligence Agency chief Bill Burns said.
His comments, in the context of persuading Russia to refrain from using nuclear weapons, come two days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had asked India and China to talk to Russia to express their opposition to nuclear weapons.
Read also : Urges India to talk to Russia against use of nuclear weapon: US
In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, when asked about his meeting with Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin in Turkey last year, Burns said the conversation was disheartening.
My goal was not to talk about negotiations. This is something the Ukrainians will have to discuss with the Russians when they see fit. It was more than anything else, what the President (Joe Biden) asked me to do, which is to explain clearly to Naryshkin and, through him, to President (Vladimir) Putin, the serious consequences should Russia ever choose to use a nuclear weapon of any kind. nice too.
Burns said Naryshkin understood the seriousness of this problem, as did Putin. I think it is also very valuable that Chinese leaders and Prime Minister Modi in India have also clearly expressed their opposition to any use of nuclear weapons.
Asked why he found the conversation disheartening, Burns, who also served as US ambassador to Russia, said he felt Putin still had a sense of arrogance and hubris.
You know, a feeling, I think, reflecting Putin’s own perspective, his own belief today that he can make his time work, that he believes he can crush Ukrainians, that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue is finally setting in.
Burns, who has dealt extensively with the Russian president, said in his experience Putin’s view of Americans was that the United States suffered from attention deficit disorder. And we’ll eventually move on to another issue. And so Putin, in many ways I think, believes today that he can’t win for a while, but he can’t afford to lose. I mean, it’s his belief. So instead of looking for ways to back up or finding some famous exit ramp, you know, what Putin did was double down. Putin, Burns said, remained overconfident in his ability to wear down Ukraine
Burns also said China is considering, but still hasn’t decided, to provide lethal supplies to Russia.
Read also : Financial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia's membership over war in Ukraine
We are convinced that the Chinese leadership is planning to provide lethal material. We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see any evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment. And that’s why, I think, Secretary Blinken and the chair thought it was important to be very clear about what the consequences would be as well. Last week, at the Munich Security Conference, Blinken warned China against any military support for Russia.
Suggesting that Xi had been watching developments in the war in Ukraine closely, Burns said: “And I think in many ways he was confused and sobered by what he saw. I think he was surprised by the very poor military performance of the Russians. I also think surprised by the degree of Western solidarity and support from Ukraine. In other words, the willingness not only of the United States, but also of our European allies, to absorb a certain amount of economic costs with the aim of inflicting greater economic damage on Russia over time. So I think this all sobered up Xi Jinping to some extent.
