Egypt and Turkey draw closer in first high-level trip since severance of diplomatic ties | Atalayar





In 2013, Ankara and Cairo severed diplomatic relations after the overthrow of the government of Mohammed Morsi, with whom Recep Tayyip Erdogan had good relations. Since the arrival of Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Erdogan has been reluctant to forge ties with Morsi’s former army commander and defense minister. However, the complex context of the two countries makes it necessary to seek a solution that makes possible a rapprochement. And it was the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria that finally ended a decade of Egyptian absence from Turkish soil. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited the two quake-hit countries to show his country’s solidarity and support their respective recovery processes. It is the first time in ten years that a high-level trip by an Egyptian minister to Ottoman territory has taken place. Shoukry expressed the importance for his country of “to bring relations back to the old level and take them very far in the interests of both countries”, during a press conference alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avuolu. PHOTO/REUTERS – The Turkish and Egyptian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Abdel Fattah El Sisi, shake hands under the eyes of the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. avuolu welcomed Egypt’s gesture which he said showed that “They are friends and brothers of Turkey and the Turkish people in these difficult times.” Since 2021, Turks and Egyptians have begun a gradual rapprochement, particularly on trade issues. Erdogan’s relations with the Muslim Brotherhood have been one of the main obstacles to overcome in the normalization of diplomatic relations, even if the tendency of the Turkish government is to favor rapprochement with Cairo. One of the reasons for this rapprochement is the weak economic situation of the two countries. Inflation, the depreciation of the Turkish lira and the internal crisis eventually pushed Ankara towards an even more needy Egypt. With higher inflation and an economy dependent on International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid, Cairo sees an opportunity to develop mutually beneficial ties with Turkey. This is also the opinion of the Turkish minister, who ensures that the two countries “open a new page in our relations”, adding that “The development of ties between Turkey and Egypt benefits both countries” PHOTO/REUTERS/SERTAC KAYARARA – Image of the devastation of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria In the aftermath of the earthquake, Egyptians saw an opportunity to partner with Ankara and advance ties broken for a decade. avuolu himself believes that “friendship and brotherhood become evident in difficult times”. And this is where El Sisi’s government moved quickly to show its support for Turkey. Cairo hopes that this trip will not be just an afterthought in the aftermath of the disaster and will set a real precedent for strengthening ties with Ankara. The earthquake that struck the Turkish-Syrian border, killing more than 48,000 people, was also devastating in Syria, where the Egyptian minister was also present for another historic trip. No high-ranking Egyptian official has been there since war broke out in 2011. This is a further step in the normalization of relations with Damascus, which many countries in the region are aiming for a possible full return to the Arab League.

