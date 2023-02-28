Boris Johnson dodged Rishi Sunak’s Big Brexit Deal speech and everyone took notice





LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 27: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visit ‘Fourpure Brewery’ at Bermondsey on October 27, 2021 in London, England. Earlier today, Sunak presented the government’s budget and how LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 27: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visit ‘Fourpure Brewery’ at Bermondsey on October 27, 2021 in London, England. Earlier today Sunak presented the government’s budget and how to ‘deliver a stronger economy for the British people’ in the House of Commons. (Photo by Dan Kitwood-WPA Pool/Getty Images) MPs gathered in the House of Commons this evening to hear Rishi Sunak explain the new Brexit deal he has reached with the European Union. But a senior curator was conspicuous by his absence. Boris Johnson was nowhere to be found as Sunak listed the shortcomings of the Northern Ireland Protocolthe deal the former Prime Minister struck with Brussels when he was in Number 10. Sunak said his Windsor Framework Agreement removes the customs border in the Irish Sea that had been created by the protocol, while giving the Northern Ireland Assembly veto power over new EU laws. And in a further blow to Johnson, the Prime Minister also confirmed that the government was abandoning the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would have given ministers the power to unilaterally cancel parts of the agreement on Brexit. Last week Johnson said the bill – which was introduced when he was prime minister – was the best way forward. But Sunak said that was no longer necessary and his deal was a new and better option. A source close to Johnson said he was continuing to study and consider the government’s proposals. But his decision not to even show up in the Commons to hear Sunaks’ statement did not go unnoticed, with many political journalists highlighting his absence on Twitter. At a press conference earlier today alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Sunak praised his new contract as a decisive breakthrough. He said: [It] ensures smooth trade throughout the UK, protects Northern Ireland’s place in our union and safeguards the sovereignty of the people of Northern Ireland. The story continues But it remains unclear whether he will receive support from Tory Brexiteer MPs or the Democratic Unionist Party. DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told the House of Commons: “Overall, it is clear that significant progress has been made in a number of areas, while recognizing that there remain key issues.” He added: If necessary, we are ready to engage with the government in order to obtain additional clarifications, revisions or changes if necessary. union leader Keir Starmer said his party would back the deal when it comes to a vote in the House of Commons, although it is not yet clear when that will be. Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/boris-johnson-dodged-rishi-sunaks-201409847.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos