Finally, a happy chapter in the post-Brexit era

Comment this story Comment

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new chapter in relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union. It’s easy to be skeptical of such announcements. Before the champagne corks could pop, members of Sunaks’ Tory and Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party attacked previous deals with the enthusiasm of children dropped on a birthday pinata, spilling his guts on the floor of parliament. Boris Johnson’s deals were like a sugar rush that left Britain feeling flat and full of regrets.

This will have to survive close scrutiny of the text and no doubt a few vociferous objections. But there is every reason to expect it to be: it removes a series of frictions and red tape that were regular complaints of Northern Ireland protocol that Johnson negotiated and then sought to undo . What has changed since 2018 or 2019 is not so much the specific solutions, but the world in which both sides debate the details of customs barcodes and sausage imports.

Assuming the deal goes through, Sunak can take substantial credit for not just restoring some financial stability in the wake of last year’s Liz Truss budget fiasco, but for providing a more lasting settlement to the problems. the thorniest of Brexit. And in doing so, he will have restored some diplomatic credibility to the UK’s battered reputation.

The general parameters of Windsor’s new framework have been floating around for some time, but the details go far beyond what’s been dragged. It establishes green and red lanes to separate goods destined to stay in Northern Ireland (for which all customs bureaucracy will be removed) and those at risk of going to the Republic and therefore the EU single market. From the movement of pets and parcels to factories and steel, red tape, quotas and rules have been scrapped and movement freed up. The agreement also fixes the anomaly of certain goods and medicines that Britons could access being unavailable or difficult to obtain in Northern Ireland. Where Johnson’s details ultimately betrayed trade unionists in Northern Ireland, Sunaks offers them something more concrete than an olive branch.

The EU has accepted a Stormont brake named for the Belfast legislature to prevent the introduction of new EU rules which would have a substantial impact on Northern Ireland. This is intended to address concerns, particularly among Unionists, that the Northern Ireland Protocol posed a democratic deficit as Northern Ireland had to follow EU single market rules and regulations without having a say in the matter. say. The UK also gained some powers over VAT rates in Northern Ireland, which remained part of the EU single market after Brexit and was therefore subject to EU VAT rules. How all of these things will work in detail will become clearer as lawmakers go through the text.

Make no mistake: these are significant changes in what were once immovable positions of the EU. In March 2018, then-Prime Minister Theresa May proposed what was effectively the distinction between green and red lanes. The idea was rejected by the Gauls of Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. These proposals risk dismantling our customs code to introduce new exceptions. They also carry a major risk of fraud, Barnier reminded in his recently published diaries. (May rose in Parliament on Monday night to support the new framework, saying it would make a huge difference.)

Almost a year later, and desperate for a deal he could sell as a success before the December election, Boris Johnson has agreed to controls between Britain and Northern Ireland. Its Brexit negotiator, David Frost, surprised EU negotiators by returning with a group of tax experts on October 16, after the conclusion of negotiations, to try to secure a rewrite of the VAT chapter. Barnier did not have it. Under the pretext of being able to assure the United Kingdom that control of the tax services remains in the hands of the British, what they really want is to give Northern Ireland a major tax advantage within the single market -even, wrote Barnier. No chance.

What made this possible for Sunak? Surely some of his own personal qualities, very different from the confrontational approach of Johnson or Truss. Although many of these solutions have always existed, the recent completion of a real-time database (which the UK has always argued would make an invisible border possible but has struggled to achieve) helped to operationalize them. It was also clear that the status quo could not hold. The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has set the UK on the path to a trade war. The issue threatened relations with Washington as the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Accord approached.

The EU also realized that the protocol had imposed an unfair burden that drove a wedge between the constituent parts of the UK and risked undermining the Good Friday Agreement that had been subscribed to by Europe. These details may have been the logical consequences of the Brexit decision, but sometimes you can win an argument and lose a friend.

Some would argue that the metaphorically loaded weapon of Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which threatened to unilaterally breach the treaty with the EU, spurred the EU to negotiate. It’s hard to prove a counterfactual, but it’s beyond credulity. More likely, it was actual guns and tanks in Ukraine rather than Johnson’s legislative cudgel that made the difference. As Sunak and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen repeatedly mentioned in their press conference, geopolitics is back.

Keir Starmer gave his backing to the new arrangement in parliament on Monday. All eyes, of course, will be on the reaction of hardline Brexiteers in Johnson’s own party, including a Boris Johnson and the DUP in Northern Ireland. Neither has the power they once had, especially with audiences in Britain and Northern Ireland keen to see a functioning government and better relations with the EU.

It would be a disappointment for Sunak if the DUP refused to join the suspended Northern Ireland assembly, but that would not necessarily doom his deal. The fact that Von der Leyen then met King Charles (which happens on the advice of the British government), suggests not only that Sunak is confident about his ability to enforce the deal, but that he is determined to control the narrative and frame the UK-EU relationship as a partnership that goes beyond Brexit.

The impact of the deal on the wider UK economy will be limited. Trade with Northern Ireland is only a tiny part of the British economy. And Northern Ireland’s economy fared very well, unlike the rest of the country, as it remained a unique part of the EU’s single market for goods. Many of the UK’s biggest problems are not related to Brexit, but amplified by the end of the labor market. mobility, something that is outside the scope of these negotiations or anything that is contemplated.

But even a big jump from a low base is progress. Von der Leyen made it clear that EU obstacles to Britain’s involvement in the EU’s massive Horizon science funding program would be removed. This will be welcome at universities and labs that have faced uncertainty and whose funding has been cut due to the standoff over Northern Ireland. It was as close to a kumbaya moment as the UK and EU have had for many years; maybe decades. This should mark the end of the beginning of the post-Brexit era; perhaps not the ending that many wanted, but one that most will be happy to live with.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

Can Rishi Sunak stand up to the last Brexit supporters? : Therese Raphael

Northern Ireland and Scotland are on a long road out of the UK: Max Hastings

UK’s political fever dreams may finally be over: Martin Ivens

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe.