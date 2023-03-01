Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies doubt he can make a comeback | Boris Johnson
Supporters of Boris Johnson are increasingly doubtful that he can return as prime minister after being humiliated by his post-Brexit deal with the European Union.
Although allies have campaigned for the Johnsons’ return in a bid to try to reverse the Tories’ stubbornly low poll ratings, some have privately conceded that Rishi Sunak skeptics’ appetite for challenging their leader has weakened. exhausted.
A significant sign that the tide had turned against Johnson came when Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Commons leader, urged fellow Tory MPs to calm down and live with the leader we have.
Although Rees-Mogg said he was the boy who stood on the burning bridge supporting Johnson to the bitter end, he told ITV: If we were a grown party we can no longer change leaders between now and an election.
Some die-hard Johnson loyalists remain convinced he could return to No 10 after a spanking for the Conservative party in the spring local election.
A senior Tory source said they were approached by people still close to the former prime minister for informal talks about the future, but these never came to fruition. Fighting has disappeared from most people, the source said. There is no longer much coordination.
Several MPs who were among about 100 MPs who backed Johnson’s bid to run again as Tory leader in October have said privately they thought the clamor for his return was waning.
We are getting closer to the general [election], it’s just around the corner, confessed one. We have no more time for Boris’ antics.
Another believed Johnson had been humiliated by Sunaks’ announcement this week, and suggested there was total reverse ferret journalistic language for a reversal from those threatening to quit to damage the position prime ministers.
Despite a Johnson supporter warning that dropping his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could lead 100 Tory MPs to rebel, the former prime minister has so far made no critical comment on the Windsor frame unveiled by Sunak on Monday.
In a sign that Johnson doesn’t want to appear overtly hostile, the Guardian understands he is set to attend Sunak’s two-day event for all Tory MPs starting Thursday in Berkshire.
Robert Hayward, a Tory peer and election expert, said the Prime Ministers’ new deal on Northern Ireland was the first major event since taking office that had strongly upset Johnson’s supporters.
That didn’t put Johnson off, but it did diminish his potential influence, Hayward said. Noting the implicit criticism of Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he added: I cannot think of a politician in recent years for whom there has been such a beating in absentia.
Tobias Ellwood, a Tory MP who had his whip temporarily removed by Johnson, said the Windsor setting showed our level of political skill had gone up a few gears.
He said: Bombastic populism can rally a small base but does not appeal to the larger electorate whose support is needed to win elections.
Johnson has also been accused of being outrageously disloyal by Rory Stewart, a former Tory cabinet minister. Although I hate him, I think he is a terrible person, a terrible Prime Minister [he] is still popular with many people in the Conservative Party, Stewart told LBC.
Johnson was absent from the House of Commons for Sunaks’ victory speech on the rewritten Northern Ireland Protocol, but made an appearance on Tuesday to push for greater nuclear investment.
In a mockery of the former prime minister’s ambitions, Ed Miliband, the ex-Labour leader, told him from the news box: It’s important to welcome former party leaders home. My only advice is that it’s important not to want to go back to your old job.
A spokesperson for Johnson said he supports the government and continues to campaign on issues such as Ukraine and leveling. They added: He is campaigning in his constituency and in parliament.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/01/boris-johnsons-allies-doubtful-he-could-make-comeback
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Naval patrol based on PALs Global 6500 appears
- Boris Johnson’s allies doubt he can make a comeback | Boris Johnson
- Client-side encryption extended to Gmail and Calendar
- China will expand its space station, the international selection of astronauts is underway
- The Ukrainian War: On the Front Line with the 68th Brigade
- PM Modi’s brother hospitalized in Chennai
- International News | Five Saints retained by England for sweat week
- Weidig Velazquez propels Bobcats at GCU Invitational
- DLA Aviation shares support practices at International Military Helicopter Symposium > Defense Logistics Agency > View News Article
- AGG Wins Chambers Global 2023 National Practice and Lawyer Rankings | News and knowledge
- Ovtcharov retracts allegations against manager Preuss News
- Microsoft Windows 11 update puts AI at center stage