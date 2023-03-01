Boris Johnson’s allies doubt he can make a comeback | Boris Johnson

Supporters of Boris Johnson are increasingly doubtful that he can return as prime minister after being humiliated by his post-Brexit deal with the European Union.

Although allies have campaigned for the Johnsons’ return in a bid to try to reverse the Tories’ stubbornly low poll ratings, some have privately conceded that Rishi Sunak skeptics’ appetite for challenging their leader has weakened. exhausted.

A significant sign that the tide had turned against Johnson came when Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Commons leader, urged fellow Tory MPs to calm down and live with the leader we have.

Although Rees-Mogg said he was the boy who stood on the burning bridge supporting Johnson to the bitter end, he told ITV: If we were a grown party we can no longer change leaders between now and an election.

Some die-hard Johnson loyalists remain convinced he could return to No 10 after a spanking for the Conservative party in the spring local election.

A senior Tory source said they were approached by people still close to the former prime minister for informal talks about the future, but these never came to fruition. Fighting has disappeared from most people, the source said. There is no longer much coordination.

Several MPs who were among about 100 MPs who backed Johnson’s bid to run again as Tory leader in October have said privately they thought the clamor for his return was waning.

We are getting closer to the general [election], it’s just around the corner, confessed one. We have no more time for Boris’ antics.

Another believed Johnson had been humiliated by Sunaks’ announcement this week, and suggested there was total reverse ferret journalistic language for a reversal from those threatening to quit to damage the position prime ministers.

Despite a Johnson supporter warning that dropping his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could lead 100 Tory MPs to rebel, the former prime minister has so far made no critical comment on the Windsor frame unveiled by Sunak on Monday.

In a sign that Johnson doesn’t want to appear overtly hostile, the Guardian understands he is set to attend Sunak’s two-day event for all Tory MPs starting Thursday in Berkshire.

Robert Hayward, a Tory peer and election expert, said the Prime Ministers’ new deal on Northern Ireland was the first major event since taking office that had strongly upset Johnson’s supporters.

That didn’t put Johnson off, but it did diminish his potential influence, Hayward said. Noting the implicit criticism of Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he added: I cannot think of a politician in recent years for whom there has been such a beating in absentia.

skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Tobias Ellwood, a Tory MP who had his whip temporarily removed by Johnson, said the Windsor setting showed our level of political skill had gone up a few gears.

He said: Bombastic populism can rally a small base but does not appeal to the larger electorate whose support is needed to win elections.

Johnson has also been accused of being outrageously disloyal by Rory Stewart, a former Tory cabinet minister. Although I hate him, I think he is a terrible person, a terrible Prime Minister [he] is still popular with many people in the Conservative Party, Stewart told LBC.

Johnson was absent from the House of Commons for Sunaks’ victory speech on the rewritten Northern Ireland Protocol, but made an appearance on Tuesday to push for greater nuclear investment.

In a mockery of the former prime minister’s ambitions, Ed Miliband, the ex-Labour leader, told him from the news box: It’s important to welcome former party leaders home. My only advice is that it’s important not to want to go back to your old job.

A spokesperson for Johnson said he supports the government and continues to campaign on issues such as Ukraine and leveling. They added: He is campaigning in his constituency and in parliament.