Ukrainian military unit named after Boris Johnson ‘is wiped out by Wagner’s troops’

A Ukrainian military unit named after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been wiped out by Wagner’s Russian troops in the besieged town of Bakhmut, the mercenary group claimed today.

A Wagner commander claimed that the Ukrainian 24th Mechanized Brigade was defeated in heavy fighting at Bakhmut, as Russian forces attempted to surround Ukrainian troops there.

Wagner’s troops posted a video showing a Ukrainian flag and trophies inside a cellar that had been used by Kyiv forces.

On the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, a message read: “Boris Johnson unity. Boris Johnson.’

Johnson remains a hero in Ukraine for galvanizing the West to support kyiv with military and financial aid when Vladimir Putin launched his invasion. His role has been repeatedly praised by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Wagner claimed to have discovered that the Ukrainian military unit had a flag with the message: “Boris Johnson’s Unit”

Pictured: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Kyiv in August 2022

A Wagner commander claimed in a video: “The Johnson unit was holding a big fortress in the woods [in Bakhmut].’

“When they were hit, a flag like this was found,” he said, showing Johnson’s name on the material.

Ukrainian forces have not confirmed that the 24th Mechanized Brigade, which has been fighting in Bakhmut for months, has been defeated.

Units of the brigade have previously taken part in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Iraq and international NATO command and staff exercises code-named Peace Shield.

Russian forces continue their relentless attacks on Bakhmut in their attempt to capture the town and surround Ukrainian troops there.

Bakhmut had a population of around 70,000 before the war, but was ruined during months of fighting as the focal point of Russian assaults and determined Ukrainian defence.

“The enemy continues to advance towards Bakhmut. It keeps storming the town of Bakhmut,” the Ukrainian military said during an early morning briefing.

A Russian takeover of the small mining town would pave the way for the seizure of the last remaining urban centers in the industrial province of Donetsk.

Zelensky, in a video address Tuesday night, said the battle for Bakhmut was “the toughest” but his defense was key.

Ukrainian servicemen ride a self-propelled howitzer, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday

“Russia in general ignores people and sends them in constant waves against our positions, the intensity of the fighting only increases,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces drove a wedge between two villages north of Bakhmut, Berkhivka and Yahidne, in their attempt to encircle the town.

“This breakthrough on Bakhmut’s northern flank poses a clear threat to us,” he said in comments posted on social media.

Although most of the Russian attacks have been concentrated on Bakhmut and other towns and villages in Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said its forces repelled 85 Russian attacks on different sections of the frontline over the past day. .