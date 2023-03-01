Well-planned cities will decide India’s future: Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed the need to focus on urban planning and governance to make cities waste-free, climate resilient and water secure. He said well-planned cities will decide the future of the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI) Our cities will only become climate resilient and water secure when the planning is right, he said during a post-budget webinar on urban planning, development and sanitation. He called planning and governance two main components of urban development. Poor planning or poor implementation…can be a hindrance to India’s development, he said. He said India’s new cities must be waste-free, climate-resilient and water-safe. …for that, we need to increase investment in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He asked development experts to focus on how to strengthen the urban planning ecosystem in states, utilize private sector expertise and develop centers of excellence that can take urban planning at a higher level. Modi stressed the need for well-planned cities and added that it is unfortunate that only a few of them were developed after independence. He said his government has focused on the planned development of cities, which will be essential in the future. There are two key aspects of urban development: the development of new towns and the modernization of existing systems in old towns. Keeping this vision in mind, our government has made urban development an important part of each of its budgets. In this budget, an incentive of 15,000 crore has been allocated for urban development. He highlighted the need for better transport planning and added that metro connectivity has increased after 2014. Today, we are ahead of several countries in metro networks. There is a need to strengthen this network and provide fast, last-mile connectivity. For this, we need efficient transport planning. He said that today 75% of municipal waste is treated compared to 14-15% before 2014. If waste treatment had started earlier, then mountains of garbage would not have appeared in our cities. Modi referred to the success of the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT). He added that the government has launched AMRUT 2.0 to provide drinking water in cities.

