WindsorSunak deal is not trouble-free





what we think Sunak is still in direct confrontation with millions of workers over wages PDF download. Please wait… The government, the bosses, the European Union (EU), the Financial Times bosses newspaper, Labor Keir Starmer and most politicians in Northern Ireland were singing of triumph on Monday. That should be enough to sow doubt in Socialist Worker readers. The supposed success is the Windsor agreement, an agreement between the British government and the EU to smooth trade flows. Boris Johnson’s previous deal left tight controls on goods transferred from Britain across the Northern Irish border in the Irish Sea. This infuriated Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) fanatics who saw it undermine Northern Ireland’s status as part of Britain. They used this as an excuse to flee from the Northern Ireland assembly, shutting down its operations. The new deal exempts most goods from checks and weakens the hold of EU law in Northern Ireland. Politicians and the media can brush up on their sweet talk about peace, but this is a deal about the capitalist economy, not about weakening bigotry. Indeed, torturous negotiations and bending to DUP concerns have entrenched the idea that Unionists must always have a virtual veto over everything. At the start of the week, Sunak was enjoying a rare moment of congratulations from everyone around him. But the DUP had yet to deliver its verdict. And if that raises any objection, it could trigger Boris Johnson into wavering opposition, claiming Sunak is destroying his Brexit legacy. As he did with Brexit itself, Johnson is likely to have prepared two versions of his response, both of which will claim his own role. Bosses will be grateful to Sunak for delivering the kind of deal they wanted. They will have a new respect for a conservative regime that can do more than swing from chaos to crisis. In the next election, they will have the choice between Sunak and Starmer, two reliable friends of the corporations. But that doesn’t mean Sunak is problem-free. He is still in direct confrontation with millions of workers over wages, and the March 15 Conservative budget will confirm the heavy pressure on welfare and key public services. Very few people will see the Windsor Accord as a reason to vote Conservative in the next general election. It’s all about borders. This is the European Union controlling what and who is allowed in its area.In its softest form, it’s about the movement of goods. At its height, he sees people drowning in the Mediterranean. And these are the borders of the small state of Northern Ireland, born in 1921 to preserve a pro-imperialist unionist majority. It survives in the interests of the British state and reactionaries like the DUP.

