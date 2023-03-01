Well-planned cities will determine India’s fate: Prime Minister Modi in post-budget webinar





During a post-budget webinar on “urban planning, development and sanitation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said well-planned Indian cities will determine India’s fate.

New Delhi ,

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said well-planned Indian cities will determine India’s fate during a post-budget webinar on Wednesday. The webinar focused on urban planning, development and sanitation. “Well-planned Indian cities will only determine the fate of India. When planning is better, our cities will become climate-resilient and water-secure,” the Prime Minister said. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi shared his remarks during the post-budget webinar saying that the ‘Amrit Kaal budget’ places special emphasis on urban planning and infrastructure development. Amrit Kaal Budget places special emphasis on urban planning and infrastructure development. Share my remarks in a post-budget webinar. https://t.co/2NjwHTQcU8

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2023 According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rapid urbanization of India, it is important to build futuristic infrastructure. Read also | PM Modi to address foreign ministers on India’s influence in global affairs Prime Minister Narendra Modi further highlighted three priority areas for urban planning and development. The focus areas are How to strengthen the urban planning ecosystem in the States, how to better utilize the expertise available in the private sector for urban planning and how to develop such centers of excellence that bring urban planning to a new level. To better implement the initiatives discussed at the Union Budget Session 2023, the government has held a series of post-budget webinars to solicit ideas and suggestions from participants. (With PTI inputs) Posted on: March 1, 2023

