With G20 in India, Global South addresses West DW 28/02/2023

Russia will have a seat at the table when G20 foreign ministers meet in New Delhi this week. After all, the country has one of the world’s leading economies, which is also highly relevant to the global economic system, the measure by which the G20 group defines itself.

Moreover, according to a recent poll, emerging powers such as India and Turkey still see Russia as a partner, despite the Kremlin’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

For India, which holds the current presidency of the G20, it will be a challenge to make the meeting a success. Ashok Malik, a former adviser to India’s foreign ministry and now national head of The Asia Group, a business advisory firm, told DW that India would still strive to produce a joint statement signed by all participants. Malik said New Delhi intended to focus “on the inequalities and development challenges” that many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America face today.

Too focused on “devouring war”?

The West’s focus on the “all-consuming war” in Ukraine, however, has diverted much of the international attention away from these challenges. Malik pointed to the fact that these challenges are “exacerbated by the current fertilizer, food and energy crises caused by both the pandemic and the war”.

Malik described India as a country with “a deep intersection with the West in terms of strategic goals and values”. But, he said, “it also has deep roots in the Global South. So what India has tried to do is to be a bridge between the G20 members of the developed world, so to speak, and the Global South”.

Malik said he expects this to be the message New Delhi will take to the G20 and the foreign ministers’ meeting.

India’s emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy

India has so far refrained from directly criticizing the Kremlin on Ukraine, defying calls from the West to take a tough stance. It was one of 32 countries that abstained in a recent vote on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine.

However, during a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India “is ready to join all peace talks to resolve this crisis”.

Russia and India share a relationship of trust that has lasted for decades since it was established during the Cold War era. “Russia was a friend in India’s poorest years in the 1950s and 1960s, when it gave us access to technology that in some cases the West denied us,” Malik said. at DW.

He said he would not label Indian society as anti-Western or pro-Russian due to the continued strengthening of ties with the United States and Europe. But he made it clear that “Russia will never entirely disappear from India’s foreign policy calculus.”

Different perceptions of why the war in Ukraine started

This is a sentiment apparently shared by many developing countries. “I think the problem here is that there are different perceptions of why the war happened,” Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, director of the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), told DW. “For the South African government, this is a proxy war.”

Shortly after the Russian invasion, South Africa urged the Kremlin to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine. But since then, the tone has changed. In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Pretoria as part of an African tour.

During the visit, the two countries pledged to strengthen bilateral relations and announced joint naval exercises with China. South African officials have repeatedly said they do not condone the Russian invasion but would not be forced to choose sides.

Why Many G20 Countries Won’t Condemn Russia

“South Africa has long prided itself on having what it calls an independent foreign policy,” Sidiropoulos told DW.

The country is also a member of the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies. Founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China, the BRICs represent an alternative to the G7 bloc of major industrial economies.

Still, Sidiropoulos said she thinks that’s only part of the explanation.

The war in Ukraine “acted as a catalyst for almost every other issue that South Africa and other southern countries have been antagonized about by Europe and the United States,” Sidiropoulos said.

One of the reasons they won’t condemn Russia, she explained, is that they don’t like “the way the United States weighs in.”

Europe’s colonial past is also a factor, as Sidiropoulos pointed out. The same goes for the highly controversial NATO intervention in Libya in 2011. Thus, Russia was able to capitalize on anti-imperialist sentiments and popular anti-Western resentment.

Is Russia’s war in Ukraine a European problem?

Many African countries do not see the war in Ukraine as a global security crisis, Sidiropoulos said. Rather, they see it as a European problem “with global consequences”.

They believe that Ukraine’s Western allies are trying to hijack the G20 forum at the expense of crucial issues such as climate action or the fight against development on the continent. So their answer is: “We will make our own decisions. Don’t intimidate us,” Sidiropoulos said.

The fact remains: the West is struggling to win hearts and minds in the so-called Global South despite Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

According to a new global survey released by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), the Western alliance remains united in its support for Ukraine, but the gap between their views and other world powers has widened.

The quest for a successful strategy

“It’s important to understand the different perceptions of the different powers that will be around the G20 table and to treat them as the independent sovereign actors that they are,” ECFR policy officer Susi Dennison told DW. She spoke in favor of a pragmatic approach “which must be part of a new type of diplomacy on the world stage”.

Europe and the United States must not allow Russia to portray the war in Ukraine as a Western conflict against the rest of the world, Dennison said. A conflict in which “the West supports Ukraine to preserve an international order that works in favor of the West, and Russia is the vanguard breaking it down on behalf of the rest,” Dennison added.

She pointed out that “this would make it very difficult for the West to deliver global goods such as climate action or strengthening supply chains.”

As the rules of the post-Cold War order seem to be rewritten, some fear that we are falling into a Cold War 2.0, said Elizabeth Sidiropoulos of the South African Institute of International Affairs.

But many, she added, see the current crisis as an opportunity rather than a risk: India and South Africa have for many years called for “reforms of the United Nations and other multilateral institutions “. With the West itself being tested, even weakened, the current crisis could create an impetus for change.”

Edited by: Jon Shelton