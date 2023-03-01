Well-planned cities need an hour in fast-paced Indian environment: PM Modi in latest post-budget webinar updates





Image source: NARENDRA MODI (TWITTER). Well-planned cities need an hour in a fast-paced Indian environment: PM Modi. PM Modi on well-planned cities : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today (March 1) that well-planned cities will be the need of the hour in the future. Addressing a post-budget webinar on “urban planning, development and sanitation”, he said: “Well-planned cities are going to be the need of the hour in the rapidly changing environment of the India in the 21st century. Development of new cities and modernization of services in the existing ones are the two main axes of urban development.” Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in the coming years and only well-planned cities will determine the fate of India, he reiterated. India’s new cities must be litter-free, water-secure and climate-resilient, Modi said, noting that “75% of waste is treated today compared to just 14-15% in 2014”. Talking about urban connectivity, he said that India has overtaken several countries in terms of metro network connectivity. “The plans and policies made by the government should not only make life easier for city dwellers, but also contribute to their own development.” The Prime Minister called on the experts to come up with innovative ideas and highlighted the role they can play in areas such as GIS-based master planning, the development of different types of planning tools, the effectiveness of human resources and capacity building. He mentioned that their expertise will be in high demand by local urban organizations, creating many opportunities. (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ: ‘Fear of Lalu’: Rabri alleges PM Modi abused CBI, ED after court summons in IRCTC scam case ALSO READ: Now between your grievances and redress, there’s no one, just technology: PM Modi latest news from india

