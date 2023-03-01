What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it difficult to solve?





Rishi Sunak has finalized his Brexit deal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying the deal marks a “breakthrough”. Under Mr Sunak, Downing Street officials have been working with their EU counterparts on the final stages of a compromise deal in three key areas of protocol implementation since January. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the Protocol. What is the Northern Ireland Protocol? It was an agreement between the UK and the European Union that determined what the trade rules would be for Northern Ireland after Brexit. Northern Ireland shares a land border with Ireland, which is a member of the EU, over which goods move freely as there are no checkpoints. Since all parties are committed to keeping this land border open, London and Brussels have agreed to screen goods to and from the UK mainland. But it effectively created a customs border between two different parts of the UK – Northern Ireland and Britain – which infuriated Unionists. What are the latest news ? Mr Sunak finalized a new deal on improved Northern Ireland protocol during a lunchtime meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Windsor on Monday. They formally announced the deal at a press conference before the Prime Minister traveled to the Commons to present it to MPs. Mr Sunak confirmed MPs would vote on the new deal, but suggested on Tuesday he would go ahead with the deal even if the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)rejects it. So what is the problem? Unionists have long feared that the Northern Ireland Protocol could drive a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. For a new deal to work, the DUP says it needs to pass seven tests.

