India’s G20 Presidency will be a victory for Narendra Modi

V ENTURE out in any major Indian city these days and you might think that Indias G20 the presidency is the main concern of the country. Roundabouts, historical monuments and airports are lined with posters displaying its logo, a green and saffron rendering of G20 . THE 0 is represented by a globe cradled in a blooming lotus. It resembles the insignia of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata ( BJP ). Images of Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, are seen up close, looking benevolently down.

The publicity blitz reflects the Modi government’s ambition for a year-long tour of India at the wheel of the 20-member club. It is about to begin in earnest, on March 1 and 2, with a meeting of foreign ministers, including those from America, China and Russia, in Delhi. India wants to promote G20 whose members represent 85% of the worlds GDP , as a forum for solving big problems. As the self-proclaimed voice of the Global South, she particularly wishes to highlight the importance of powerful developing countries in this effort. Perhaps he especially wants to use the G20 as a stage for Mr Modi to show the progress India has made in visiting bigwigs and, with a general election due next year, also for Indian voters.

India’s official agenda G20 the presidency emphasizes the demands of poor countries: particularly in terms of inclusive growth, climate financing, more representative multilateral institutions and progress on AND s Sustainable Development Goals, which have been delayed by the fallout from covid-19. India will probably never get the permanent seat in the AND Security Council he wants, so he tries to work through other forums, says Mohan Kumar, a former Indian ambassador to France who leads research on the G20 at the Jindal School of International Affairs, near Delhi.

How realistic are these goals? In some ways, geopolitics works in favor of Mr. Modis. Western governments also want India to play a bigger global role. They see it as a potential bridge to the developing world, as Joe Biden hinted last week when naming Ajay Banga, an Indian-born US citizen and former CEO of Mastercard, at the head of the World Bank. They also see it as a democratic counterweight to China (despite the bjp s anti-democratic harassment of its national detractors). On a visit to India last week, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, said he was convinced that our countries are closely linked, that we have common points of view, particularly in the area of ​​democracy.

indies g20 the presidency seems sure to win the country far more such applause. Still, he seems unlikely to inspire much progress on his goals. An informal group without a charter and without a secretariat, the G20 relies on consensus among its members to get things done. Formed in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis, as a more inclusive forum for discussing economic cooperation than the G8 (NOW G7 ) of wealthy industrialized countries, it achieved its only success in April 2009, when its members, fearing an impending depression, agreed on measures to stabilize global financial markets. These days, they are not comparably united on any issue.

The club is divided by several geopolitical fault lines. America and some of its allies are embroiled in an economic and ideological conflict with China. They are also supplying money and arms to Ukraine while imposing sanctions on Russia. Some poor and middle-income countries, including India, are also worried about China. But when it comes to Ukraine, they worry, with India again at the forefront, about the adverse effect of Western sanctions on food and energy security and on their public finances.

There is no indication that India will make a serious effort to close these gaps. Building consensus requires haggling and compromise, which are not important in Indian foreign policy. It elevates the pursuit of narrow self-interest, issue by issue and not to mention contradictions, to the level of doctrine. For example, even as India deepens its relationship with America and its many pro-India allies, Mr. Modis’ government is toying with its domestic supporters by accusing those same countries of promoting an anti-India agenda.

In an interview last week, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, suggested a BBC documentary critical of Mr Modis’ role in a bloody pogrom against Muslims in his home state of Gujarat, was an attack on India by foreign powers. There is an expression called war by other means. It is politics by other means. I don’t know if election season has started in India, but it sure has started in London and New York, he said. Western admirers of India are largely willing to ignore such nonsense. Yet grandstanding and paranoia are not conducive to global leadership.

THE g20 Divisions over Ukraine helped secure its inaugural conference under Indian leadership, a meeting of finance ministers in India’s capital of Bengaluru last week came to little fruition. The representatives of China and Russia refused to sign a painfully nonjudgmental declaration on the war and its economic consequences that India (pointing out the existence of other points of view and different assessments of the situation) had prepared for advance. Ahead of foreign ministers in Delhi, Russia accused the West of destabilizing the G20 using blackmail to impose an anti-Russian diktat. It becomes difficult for G20 to engage in constructive discussion due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi told reporters in Bangalore.

Sovereign debt restructuring is another sticking point, says Heribert Dieter of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin. China has made it clear that it will not participate in the restructuring, and Western countries will not accept haircuts just for the money to be spent reimbursing China. So too is another Indian priority, climate finance, which has been stymied by Western countries’ failure to meet long-standing commitments on the issue, even as developing countries pile up additional demands for compensation payments for loss and damage. THE G20 seems extremely unlikely to reach consensus, let alone take action, on an important item on India’s agenda.