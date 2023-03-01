Has anyone seen Boris Johnson?

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email







They say there’s nothing as ex-prime as a former Prime Minister, and, in the case of Boris Johnson at the moment, the man is simply invisible.

When Rishi Sunak made his landmark statement on the Windsor framework in the Commons, he paid tribute to the work done on the Northern Ireland Protocol by his predecessors. Cue the ironic laughter from the opposition benches, given that Sunak had to completely rebuild the Northern Ireland protocol brokered by Johnson and sold as a fantastic deal ready to cook in 2019.

As Keir Starmer pointed out, Johnson had told people in Northern Ireland that his protocol meant no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind on goods crossing the Irish Sea after Brexit. It was absolute nonsense. I must say that when the Prime Minister listed all the problems with the protocol, I rather wondered if he had forgotten who negotiated it.

Theresa May had the good grace to introduce herself and congratulate Sunak, but there was no sign of the Rt Hon from Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

One newspaper joked that, like Tiberius, he had taken himself to the millionaires’ playground of Capri, Italy, away from Belfast in February. Is he in a giant sulk, unable to comprehend that the successor he believes stabbed him as prime minister has pulled off a major coup? Does he wonder if he could denounce the Windsor framework as a betrayal to the EU? Even with die-hard Brexiters like Ulster Minister Steve Baker eyes misty with enthusiasm, that seems like overkill. But everything about Boris Johnson is far-fetched.

Maybe the delay is because he knows the full meaning of his next move. If he approves of Sunaks’ deal, it effectively means that any lingering hopes for Johnson to make a comeback are over. His only prospect of doing so depended on Sunak being seen as a failure. By approving the new Brexit deal, he would recognize Sunak as a success. But if he condemns the deal, it would mean Johnson is definitely ready to challenge Sunak, the biggest bet of his career. So far no one has seen or heard of it.

Johnson’s co-negotiator, Lord (David) Frost, has also been a little quiet lately. Usually he’s more than willing to offer advice, usually of the kind that would mean the UK would break the very treaty it brought back from Brussels, an empty threat that did nothing to solve the problems of the Northern Ireland until Sunak decided to try to talk to his counterparts in the EU. Yet now that discredited pair, Johnson and Frost, have fallen to the ground.

Presumably, like the DUP, they are studying the new legal text, getting legal advice on it, trying to find fault and reasons to reject what is in fact the best deal that could have been obtained under the circumstances. As Steve Baker, former commander of the ERG Spartans, put it, the Prime Minister has pulled a blinker, and there must now be the absolute minimum level of controls consistent with the lack of border infrastructure between Ireland North and Ireland.

For DUP tough men like Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley junior, it seems like they are desperately trying to find ways to say no, men who have been so used to having their demands ignored (notably by Johnson) that they don’t can’t take yes for an answer. But that’s what Sunak and the EU just did – give them what they want.

The new deal must be a terrible disappointment for Johnson. His hollow threat, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, had to be halted by Liz Truss, presumably on US advice and because it was poisoning UK-EU relations; and has now been dismissed by Sunak as redundant. It would have been very convenient for Johnson to use Sunak’s failure as a reason to keep the bill and quietly step up his informal leadership campaign; but it didn’t happen that way.

Instead, Johnson needs to listen to people praising Sunak’s brilliant achievement, praising him for succeeding where Johnson failed, hailing Sunak as the great statesman who finally got Brexit done. It must be humiliating. No wonder he didn’t attend the Commons statement. It would have been too much for this pathologically competitive individual to bear. It’s kind of like the old Gore Vidal quote: Every time a friend succeeds, I die a little.

It was rude, to say the least, for Johnson to boycott Sunaks’ statement and not offer generous congratulations. But it is neither less nor more than what can be expected of Boris Johnson. With each day Sunak remains in office, the closer the general election gets, the less time Johnsonite conservatives have to bother trying to oust him – a move the public would view with contempt anyway. Unless Johnson jumps into the henhouse for a super-safe seat and the constituency of Nadine Dorries in Bedfordshire is now seeking a candidate, Johnson won’t even be an MP next year, and if you’re not an MP You can’t be a player, or, in his case, Leader of the Opposition, pretty much anything Johnson could hope for, albeit a role well suited to his destructive talents.

Slowly but surely Johnson is fading away, his works eclipsed by his successor, and his personal reputation weighed down and dark with the failures of Brexit, which is becoming as popular as a dose of Covid-19. Speaking of which, Johnson will soon have to answer the Privileges Committee’s accusation that he lied in the House of Commons. He is said to be considering not appearing in court and accepting the censorship anyway, just as he refused to show his face when the Windsor frame was unveiled. Maybe he will really go to Capri…