Does Boris Johnson use this model?





With the agreement on the Northern Irish dispute, Britain and the EU have reached what is probably the best compromise possible. However, it is debatable whether this will also guarantee long-term peace. Friends? allies? You almost couldn’t believe your ears. Such words would probably not have occurred to Sunak’s predecessors, hardline Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. However, with von der Leyen he achieved what many no longer thought possible: an agreement to end the dispute over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol. Learn more about the details here. It is an agreement that both parties can be satisfied with. The so-called “Windsor Framework” could be the first step to finally getting out of the chaos of Brexit. But the duration of the agreement now largely depends on Sunak’s power of persuasion, both within his party and in Northern Ireland. No risk for Brussels The EU and von der Leyen are not taking major risks with the new rules: the last few years have shown that the UK has suffered considerable damage both economically and politically by leaving the EU. The misery of Brexit has shown even the biggest EU skeptics, like Hungary’s Viktor Orbn, that leaving the EU has far more downsides than upsides. The timing of shaking hands with the British was opportune. No one fears imitators in the EU anymore. For the head of the British government, the agreement with Northern Ireland means a return to a European policy motivated by reason: Sunak’s predecessors, Truss and Johnson, wanted to unilaterally ignore previously applicable Northern Irish regulations. This led to years of political confusion that voters increasingly disapproved of. However small the chance that the British will forgive the Conservative Party for this odyssey in the next general election, the new course is Sunak’s only chance to appease voters. What does Johnson do? On this path, however, Sunak now faces the most difficult task. In the days and weeks to come, he will have to prove his negotiating skills again, particularly in Northern Ireland, where the local trade union party DUP must approve the agreement. And then there is Sunak’s predecessor: Boris Johnson. The most prominent Brexit supporter has yet to speak. But the point is, he could use the deal as a way to create anti-Sunak sentiment within the Conservative Party. The former Prime Minister is said to still have ambitions to return to the post. Moreover, among extremists, Sunak is still seen as the main culprit behind Johnson’s downfall last year. So far, Brexit supporters have been reluctant to criticize the Northern Ireland deal. Should Johnson launch an attack now, Sunak’s tide could turn quickly. Conservatives should not fall for this. It would bring him even more ruin.

